OUinsider VIP info: Team talk heading into senior week and final home game of 2023 (BV weighs in and confirms our report 11:55 AM)

Apr 28, 2023
Update 11:55 AM

BV confirmed what we reported below on Gentry Williams and said he is practicing and there is a feeling he will be back this week. So good news for the Sooners when it comes to opposite side CB position to Woodi Washington, who BV says has been “great all year long.”




UPDATE 11:37 AM

A we reported earlier, Coach Venables confirms almost verbatim, saying If DG (and Farooq) continue to progress as they are, the two are expected to play.

We didn’t report on Farooq, but earlier note on DG below.




Some optimism after yesterday that DG will be available on Friday. I’m not saying he will 100% go. Just want to make sure that’s what is understood, but OU had a walkthrough where he didn’t throw, but things are progressing faster than expected with him, and if he passes protocol Tuesday and Thursday, I would expect him to be available, at the very least.

Again, DG was feeling good yesterday, per multiple sources. Thats has given people inside the program some confidence that he will be available Friday but we will see.

Lastly, anything on DG 100% out and Arnold playing 100% is just conjecture at this point because OU doesn’t even know how this will go over the next few days. Why I’m throwing this out there so you all understand the situation as it sits today.

More info if we feel it’s good enough to pass along.

*** Sooners CB Gentry Williams had a productive week of healing last week. It was close to having him for BYU, but ultimately OU chose to hold him out.

That said, there is hope he can play this Friday vs TCU but that is going to strictly up to how he feels throughout this week, with nagging shoulder issues being tricky at times.

Another issue that I’m sure BV will be asked about today at his 11:30 presser.

Updates if we get more throughout the week.
 
