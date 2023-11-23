DRUMMBEAT: HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM OUINSIDER | Thursday team info | Lebby notes

*** I’ll start with what you all want to know for Friday and that is that sources today were even more confident in Dillon Gabriel being available tomorrow.



Now, I had two sources say 100% DG is playing so I want to make that known, but they also added that OU shared first team reps again with freshman Jackson Arnold.



As I’ve said all week, I think DG is gonna give it a-go in the warmups tomorrow and if things are still progressing, and he has no symptoms still, I think he will try to play.



My hesitation is that if this was truly a concussion — as sources contend it was — this would be the quickest we have seen a turnaround under the BV regime as far as availability the following week after sustaining “symptoms” of a concussion.



*** On Sooners’ OC Jeff Lebby, there is more and more buzz that the is fast becoming a big-time candidate with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.



I don’t know that he is the leader in the clubhouse, but I think you’ll see a lot of movement and a decision from MSU over the next 7-10 days at the latest.



Parker had a good note on his brother-in-law turning that job down last season, so it will be interesting to see if Lebby goes the same IF he is offered.



We are monitoring that situation closely as well, so stay tuned.