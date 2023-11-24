DrummBeat: Additional notes on DG as we head into game day (Thurs 11:30 pm)

Spoke with a few sources on drive back to Norman today and was told that Jackson Arnold took a “majority of the reps this week” until Dillon Gabriel was fully participating Wednesday and Thursday of this week.



Again, most were confident DG plays, but I wanted to give you a bit more information as this was and is viewed as one of the more minor “upper body” injuries (as BV called it). Sooners radio called it concussion protocol last Saturday, but as I stated, it’s been very minor with DG showing no symptoms since Sunday, per dang near every source.



Now it gets down to availability and the OU medical staff clearing DG for tomorrow. With that in mind, I’m told DG has passed all the tests, so the expectation is he will be available on senior day. What we will watch for is how senior QB feels tomorrow morning in warmups and I believe that will directly tell us if he will be full-go vs TCU.



I think the expectation is that he will be, BUT these types of injuries are tricky and can come back up with symptoms randomly. Thats why I fully expect us to also see Jackson Arnold tomorrow, no matter what. His RS is gone and I can’t imagine the Sooners’ staff will let him sit idly by knowing that is the case.



How we see JFA and in what capacity will be known in pregame warmups if it pertains to him starting, but I think they will use him in the game if not. Just my hunch and nothing more. It’s more the vibe I got from sources than anything else on that. In my opinion, you reward players like him that sacrificed a RS to help the team win. JFA chose what was best for OU and not what was best for him in that moment. Again, my opinion and nothing more there.



So take all of this note for what it’s worth, but I think DG plays tomorrow (whether it be a snap or whatever for senior day, though I’m skeptical on him playing a ton due to the nature of what happened last week)and so do a lot of sources UNLESS he regresses and shows symptoms tonight or tomorrow.



Again, we will update you all in the morning. Either way, Arnold is ready to roll if his number is called, and people around the program are fully confident he can get the job done tomorrow if he’s called upon.



Final regular season game is almost here. My how time flies…