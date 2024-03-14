DrummBeat: Sooners' spring practice team notes | What's the latest buzz heading into spring ball and more

*** Okay, so it's only been one practice as of these notes, but we also have some stuff that we have heard prior to spring ball starting, Some of it is repeat due to the same players standing out, but other bits of information is new so here we go:



*** I was talking to a source about the fastest players on the team and normal culprits of Gentry Williams, Gavin Sawchuk, Brenan Thompson and Jaquazie Pettaway were brought up. The one that struck me as a surprise the name Jayden Gibson.



Gibson is fast and I think we can agree with that, but to have him listed as a player that is 'one of the fastest on the team' was a bit of a shocker to me. Because of the sheer surprise of Gibson being named in the same breath of the other Sooners players, when talking about speed, I had to ask where he would be at in that group, and the source added, "I am not sure I would say he would beat any of them in foot race outside of the game of football, but JG has football speed. He can blaze when it comes to that. His speed translates to the game."



Another source pretty much confirmed that exact statement after practice number one, with the source saying, "J-Gib was leaving dudes in the dust during practice."



Parker and I were told that he has been equally impressive throughout winter workouts, walkthroughs and what little 7v7 the the Sooners have had up to this point. Could this be the coming out season most expected from JG since his arrival in Norman? If things keep trending the way they are, and JG keeps maturing off the field, the odds of that being the case seems to be going up.





*** We reported earlier this winter that senior defensive back Woodi Washington would be getting looks at safety and cheetah. That seemed to be the case in the early practices, with Washington playing a bit more safety than expected (will be cheetah/nickel back and CB as well) due to Billy Bowman being held out a bit due being a bit nicked up a bit to start the spring.



We are told it's not serious and that Bowman will be a full participant throughout, but it was worth noting that Washington played some safety in early portions of the practices.





*** With Woodi Washington gettin some cheetah/nickel and safety work a bit (where he will play in the NFL as well), newly added transfer CB Dez Malone has been working at one of the cornerback spots. Several sources have talked him up and said, "He has come in and taken to the culture and coaching," the source said. "(Malone) has also picked up the defense early on. If he can continue to grasp what is being asked of him technically and schematically, he will be in the rotation."



With Gentry Williams sitting out spring ball after his shoulder surgery, players like Jasiah Wagoner and Makari Vickers have been getting looks in the defensive back field and the first team. Sources say that early on, Wagoner has been getting some first team reps, but I was also told, "Vickers made some plays in team and the one-on-one's early on. He is finally healthy and started off playing well."



*** More big talk about Sooners' freshman NT Jayden Jackson. Sources continue to say he looked "further along than most in practice one, but he has also had 15 more practices than David Stone and some others." That was due to his early arrival for the Alamo Bowl practices.



Another source did add that they felt Stone was going blossom "quickly" as he gets into things. The added that Stone needs to work on being more physical, but "that comes with practice and getting more reps at the college level. This is his first go-round with that. He's still technically sound, so you add his understanding and added physicality, and you will see a really solid player in year one."



As for freshman NT Jayden Jackson, I am told that he plays "aggressive" and "just grasps things quickly."



As for the their weight come the season, sources feel Stone will be pushing 295 by then and Jackson will be "closer to 310 than 300," so that is positive for sure, with OU needing more weight on the interior DL.



*** Oh, I do want to add that freshman DT David Stone, according to a source, "was handling people" in practice one, so the hope is that he continues to pick some things up physically as the spring drags along.





*** This isn't much of a note, but freshman edge Danny Okoye was called a 'super freak' by several sources recently. Again, he is 255lbs and ran a 4.56 forty this off-season. There are lots of people around the Switzer Center that feel he will get into the rotation at a LOADED DE position before the season ends.



I thought an interesting quote from Okoye was said from him during our newcomer meeting and interviews. He was very complimentary of how OU runs things with the off-season, but said that is was the 'hardest thing he has ever done at the same time.'



Okoye went on, adding, "Coaching stations and mat drills. No one is ever going to say they are easy, but they are something you need to do. So once you do accomplish it, the sense of accomplishment it really satisfying."



Okoye also spoke about what the wanted to accomplish in his first spring ever at OU, "Just develop as much as possible. I mean, this is the first spring that I have ever been a part of, so I am not as advanced as some of these other guys," Okoye said of his first spring at OU. "But if I can advance myself, as much as possible, in the time I have given to me, I will be happy. I am sure it will pay off when the season comes and when I will be competing for a starting spot."



Okoye has also said that he has leaned on several players, including Ethan Downs, R Mason Thomas and PJ Adebawore. Okoye expanded on that by saying, "So that is the three main guys that I have made my circle," Okoye said. "There is so much experience and knowledge in that group. PJ was a true freshman not too long ago, so he is the one that I relate with the most -- and our playing styles are kind of similar. So he knows what I mean when I say certain things. Which is kind of nice to have. He was also the one who was selected for me in our big brother program. That was a big benefit to me, you know, staying up late nights and learning new calls and stuff. It's been nice to have someone like that in your corner, whenever you need it."



Needless to say, the growth that people and sources have talked about with him has been Okoye leaning on the elders in the DE room and that isn't lost on the staff either. I am told they have noticed Okoye's maturity and willingness to do what is asked and more so far.









*** Speaking of DE, the talk about transfer edge rusher Caiden Woullard continues to pickup. He is 261 pounds and has really taken to everything early on. Lots of expectations with Woullard after a 9.5 sack junior year and Miami (OH).



*** Finally, PT and I were told QB1 Jackson Arnold and freshman QB Michael Hawkins, both, looked good in team sessions and drills during practice number one.



Casey Thompson will compete fully after the spring, but he will do all but team contact this spring. That means he will throw in one-on-ones and run all the drills with the QBs. Just can’t do team when there is contact with pads, etc.



*** At WR, newcomer Deion Burkes looked good. He is as fast as advertised, according to sources.



*** Bauer Sharp and Joshua Fanuiel looked good at TE in practice one.



*** I will add more information as the spring moves along, but did want to get this information up early.