DrummBeat: More takeaways and insider notes and quotes on Sooners' spring practices

*** I will start with DT/NT Jayden Jackson. Everyone I speak with says he is "one of the best DT's on the team already." You can see that as more than just talk with the fact Jayden Jackson is already working with the ones and in front of senior NT Da'Jon Terry.



Don't get it twisted, the two NT's rotate and play the spot better than we have seen done in Norman in some time. But it's very evident that JJ will be a vital part of the Sooners' plans moving forward if he continues to develop and play the way he has early on in the spring.



*** Similarly, Gracen Halton and David Stone seemed to be rotating at the DT spot. Both made plays. However, Stone was almost unblockable at times. Yes, he had times he was rendered useless, but more often than not, he was in the backfield making plays. During the team inside drill session (run game OL and offense vs Sooners' front seven on defense), Stone made two big plays that everyone took notice of at the time. Both plays went for TFL's and one of them was Stone besting one of the Sooners better OL in offensive guard Febechi Nwaiwu.



As for Halton, he also made a few plays in live team inside run drill (not all plays go inside). He also was very vocal to everyone. You can see a difference in his stance with his fellow teammates. At one point, as the Sooners' staff was giving the players a water and fruit break to get nutrients in them mid-practice, you could visibly see Halton going up and down the sideline telling players to hustle and that "we don't walk off the field!"



That is once again another statement of the type of players that BV and his staff have recruited to set their culture in motion.



Needless to say, I think you can guarantee that, both, Halton and Stone will be the guys to watch at DT UNLESS the Sooners add more depth there after the spring. Something we expect to take place, but even so, they will play quite a bit and contribute during the 2024 season.



*** Markus Strong still has a ways to go. Looks the part. He is one I could see making a big jump by September. Ashton Sanders is making plays, but still unsure with his size just yet.



Either way, this is one time I can sit here and say I am not too worried about the DL. The DT needs depth (more on that in a bit below), but the talent already on campus is the best it's been in sometime.



*** On the inside drill... Here are some quick notes and takeaways I made when watching the defense and offense go live vs one another. Remember, this isn't going to have any WR talk or QB making throws. It's run-oriented...



1)RB Gavin Sawchuk made two big runs to the left. In a game setting, I would sit here and confidently tell you that he was '88 and out the gate.'



What stood out, though, was the patience that Sawchuk had. He waited on LT Jake Sexton and TE Davon Mitchell to spring him. It's his burst and the ability to be patient and let the play develop that makes Sawchuk so different than the other RB's. A knack that is not easily taught.



Oh, and before you think Mitchell is the TE with the one's, I want to clear up that Bauer Sharp was on the end running shell (7v7) with the QB's as well. They rotated. Sawchuk also went down and ran in shell as well. He and Jovantae Barnes were the main two on that end during 7v7.



*** Barnes looks like he is moving like the old Barnes (as we have reported several times before this), and Sharp is going to be a problem at TE. Pun intended... He looked Sharp.



*** Our guy Bryan Clinton went in-depth on the OL and his thoughts, so I will leave that part alone -- at least for the most part. Clinton's write up is pinned on the top of the message board.



I will add that everyone has been impressed with Nwaiwu, Sexton and the growth of BJ Brooks and Daniel Akinkunmi. Also, the Florida version of Michael Tarquin has been on display early on. Even in one-on-one's, Tarquin was winning his reps and being the physical and versatile OL that the Sooners had hoped he would be. Again... so far.



*** On Akinkunmi: "He is a gym and film rat. He wants to learn. Always learning. He just has that demeanor about him that you feel he will be something at some point. Still so raw, but the pieces are there and (Coach) Bill (Bedenbaugh) will get the most out of him."



*** Still need a bit more depth on the OL. Obviously, getting Hatchett back will help. So will the addition of Eddy Pierre-Louis come June. However, I am talking in terms of experience. Getting another guy like Hatchett would be very beneficial for the Sooners. I see the OL as much better than we all expected, but you don't want to enter SEC play having to rely on too many young guys. Because of that, I fully expect an addition or two on OL after spring.



*** Speaking of OL Geirean Hatchett. The transfer OL is still in a walking boot, but most expect him to come in and compete for a starting job once he is healthy.



*** At LB, it looked like they rotated quite a bit opposite of Danny Stutsman. One batch of plays you would see Lewis Carter out there with 28. Then you would have Kobie Mckinzie or Kip Lewis.



The second string was Dasan McCullough and Jaren Kanak, but they rotated with Sam Omosigho also playing some with Kanak.



All in all, the LB's looked pretty sharp. Overplayed some runs, but it's spring and it's early with it being only the fourth practice.





*** We all know Billy Bowman was out for the most part. That meant Peyton Bowen and Robert Spears-Jennings getting in work at the safety spots.



A source recently had this to say about Bowen: "He is starting to love football. Much more mature this spring. Finding his voice and confidence in the safety room. You can see the light starting to come on and that is going to be big with ramp up in competition this season."



*** At DE, I am such a fan of transfer DE Caiden Woullard. He was in the starting lineup with Halton, Jayden Jackson and Ethan Downs.



The edge guys rotated. You saw a combination of Trace Ford and R Mason Thomas and then Woullard and PJ Adebawore as well. Adebawore looked much more refined, but he still has a ways to go with his hands and technique. Still, he will play because his first step is still lethal and hard to beat.



*** I think you will also see freshman DE Danny Okoye in pass rush situations some. He made some plays in one-on-ones where the OL had zero chance.





*** This team has a ways to go. What I can say is that there are some deficiencies there, but they aren't as glaring as past years and the talent on the roster is the best it's been since Brent Venables and his staff arrived in Norman. What will translate to is yet to be seen, but it's at a much better starting point than the first two seasons and that is at least something, right?