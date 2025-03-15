ADVERTISEMENT

Football Sooners' Scrimmage and Spring Team Notes: Part 1 of EXTENSIVE offensive team notes | Defensive quick hitters | The good and bad news of early spring!

Brandon Drumm

Brandon Drumm

Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
Apr 28, 2023
6,404
61,118
113
Mustang (OK)
ouinsider.com
Oklahoma held their first intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday afternoon. OUInsider has spoken with several sources about what took place and has compiled some notes on several of the biggest questions with the 2025 Oklahoma Sooners football and following the drama and injury-filled 2024 season. Here is what we have for you on that and more...

This will be all about the offense over the first 9 days of spring and the first scrimmage in Part 1. Obviously, Part 2 will be all defense and I will drop those notes later this weekend. With spring break we have a lot of time to talk about all of this as the Sooners take the week off and return on March 24th:





*** Sooners' QB John Mateer have a good or bad scrimmage?

Quarterback John Mateer is naturally the starter with the ones at this point, but we have talked about him having thrown a few interceptions in spring practice live sessions early in the spring. Some may take that run with it as a bad thing, but they have also

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: docntish, jacebam, MckinneySooner9497 and 83 others
Brandon Drumm said:
Oklahoma held their first intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday afternoon. OUInsider has spoken with several sources about what took place and has compiled some notes on several of the biggest questions with the 2025 Oklahoma Sooners football and following the drama and injury-filled 2024 season. Here is what we have for you on that and more...

This will be all about the offense over the first 9 days of spring and the first scrimmage in Part 1. Obviously, Part 2 will be all defense and I will drop those notes later this weekend. With spring break we have a lot of time to talk about all of this as the Sooners take the week off and return on March 24th:





*** Sooners' QB John Mateer have a good or bad scrimmage?

Quarterback John Mateer is naturally the starter with the ones at this point, but we have talked about him having thrown a few interceptions in spring practice live sessions early in the spring. Some may take that run with it as a bad thing, but they have also

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
Brandon Drumm said:
Oklahoma held their first intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday afternoon. OUInsider has spoken with several sources about what took place and has compiled some notes on several of the biggest questions with the 2025 Oklahoma Sooners football and following the drama and injury-filled 2024 season. Here is what we have for you on that and more...

This will be all about the offense over the first 9 days of spring and the first scrimmage in Part 1. Obviously, Part 2 will be all defense and I will drop those notes later this weekend. With spring break we have a lot of time to talk about all of this as the Sooners take the week off and return on March 24th:





*** Sooners' QB John Mateer have a good or bad scrimmage?

Quarterback John Mateer is naturally the starter with the ones at this point, but we have talked about him having thrown a few interceptions in spring practice live sessions early in the spring. Some may take that run with it as a bad thing, but they have also

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brandon Drumm

Football DrummBeat: Some off-season team notes Sooners' spring football practices are just around the corner | (Part 1)

Replies
23
Views
4K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
BigBog80
BigBog80
Brandon Drumm

Football DrummBeat: Sooners off-season/pre-spring practice team notes Part 2 | More on QBs | OL\DL, DBs and change in workouts/training style? | More

Replies
45
Views
6K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
TCNGUYEN
T
Jesse Crittenden

Football Offense-focused notes from the Sooners' first spring practice

Replies
3
Views
2K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Josh Mahler
Josh Mahler
Parker Thune

Football Some nuggets from workouts and team sessions…

Replies
127
Views
10K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Brandon Drumm
Brandon Drumm
Brandon Drumm

Recruiting DrummBeat: A few notes from this weekend's Future Freak's JR Day | DL and Safety recruiting notes

Replies
4
Views
1K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Brandon Drumm
Brandon Drumm
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back