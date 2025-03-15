Brandon Drumm
Oklahoma held their first intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday afternoon. OUInsider has spoken with several sources about what took place and has compiled some notes on several of the biggest questions with the 2025 Oklahoma Sooners football and following the drama and injury-filled 2024 season. Here is what we have for you on that and more...
This will be all about the offense over the first 9 days of spring and the first scrimmage in Part 1. Obviously, Part 2 will be all defense and I will drop those notes later this weekend. With spring break we have a lot of time to talk about all of this as the Sooners take the week off and return on March 24th:
*** Sooners' QB John Mateer have a good or bad scrimmage?
Quarterback John Mateer is naturally the starter with the ones at this point, but we have talked about him having thrown a few interceptions in spring practice live sessions early in the spring. Some may take that run with it as a bad thing, but they have also
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.