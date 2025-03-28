Brandon Drumm
Part 2 of the team notes that were promised is here now that OU is back at it and the Sooners’ spring break hiatus is over. Part 2 is mostly defense, with Part 1 almost exclusively offense…
PART 1:
*** DEFENSIVE TACKLE NOTES***
*** David Stone is sitting at around 313lbs right now. Remember, he came in last year at about 280lbs. At that point, there was some talk that he was struggling to put on some weight, but by the start of last season Stone was sitting at about 300lbs.
That still didn’t equate to a lot of consistent playing time for the former five-star defensive tackle. He actually had some growing pains in 2024 — much like most of the Sooners’ squad. Stone had his moments, but there seems to be a lightbulb that has come on for sophomore defensive tackle during the winter and spring workouts/practices.
“He had to realize that no matter what he was ballyhooed to was out of high school, the college game was much more than talent and ability,” a source told OUInsider about Stone. “He just coasted some at times was leaning on his name over his play and work ethic. That has changed in a big way and you see a different person altogether right now. He is more vocal. Seems to be enjoying the game and all that comes with the work now. Has a bounce in his step that was missing last year.”
Sooners senior DT Gracen Halton even echoed this sentiment when he met with the media the other day.
“Yeah he’s getting better every day. Just like me, watching what he needs to do better from last year, whether it was in practice, just taking it day-by-day, with him it’s just learning and applying it on the field.”
Another source said that Stone was taking about step that should put his name out there to the college football world in 2025.
“He’s got a chance to have a big-time season,” a connected source in The Switzer Center told OUInsider. “He is much more technical about everything he does. He won’t let a bad rep linger anymore, mentally, and has been very solid this spring in all he does. The four interior guys of Stone, Jayden Jackson, Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams is going to be a problem for opposing offensive linemen.”
*** Senior DT Damonic Williams is set to potentially have a big senior season, per multiple sources.
“He looks like so yoked up and has put in a lot of time to be a better interior pass rusher this year,” One source told OUInsider about Williams. “He didn’t have the sack numbers he wanted last season, but still had a really good year. He just wants to prove he is more than gap-filler and run-stopper. Wants to be on the field and be a three down defensive tackle.”
So far, Williams has been showing some big improvement in that area. Even has made some big plays by using some of his new pass rush skills this spring. Williams is working on the opposite of Gracen Halton -- who is working on run-stopping ability -- but we will touch on that a bit further below.
“He will be way better there. Hard against Buck’s (Arbuckle’s) offense because they get the ball out pretty quick and when they don’t, (OU) has some really mobile QB’s. [John] Mateer makes a big difference in how he operates in the pocket. He’s got a great sense of things and [Michael] Hawkins is as mobile as they come.”
*** Sophomore Jayden Jackson is still rehabbing his shoulder. I don’t think you’ll find anyone too worried about his lack of spring practice. He will be fine and should have big sophomore season.
*** Senior Gracen Halton has been the consummate leader. Even veteran and one of the team leaders in Gentry Williams made note of him by saying, “G-baby has been doing a really good job of leading this spring.”
Halton hasn’t put on a ton of weight, but the expectation is that he gets close to 290lbs by fall, with Halton already pushing 285lbs.
“In a perfect world, G-baby is pushing 295-300lbs by the start of the season, but 290lbs would be great as well,” One source told OUInsider on Halton and his journey to put on good weight this off-season. “Just have to balance that with him because he is one of the better pass rushing defensive tackles in the SEC and maybe all of college football. So you don’t want him too big and to lose a step.”
The added weight would be a big help in the area that Halton wants to work on and that is his run-stopping ability.
“The run game. Just staying in those double teams. Things that I watched film on myself from last year. Things I feel like I need to get better at," Halton told the OU beat earlier this week.
Again, a balance that he has shown he can make so far this spring, with Halton really being a force on the DL once again.
“Gracen brings so much to the table because he leads so well and is the guy most will follow. He is a dream for Coach [Todd] Bates and a testament to what seeing your career through and developing can do for you under Coach Bates.”
*** RS Freshman Markus Srtong has been better this spring and continues to improve. Will be interesting to see where he fits into the Sooners’ rotation this fall. Could he be a potential transfer target?
Halton was asked about Strong and had some good things to say about his spring, too.
“He’s made a lot of growth. A lot of guys you see, you can tell that they’ve been working. He’s definitely one of them. Just getting back right. Once he just keeps on taking it day-by-day and just keep on grinding, he gonna be right.”
*** Freshman DT Trent Wilson should get into the rotation, per several sources.
“He is all business. He wants to learn. He wants to be great. He has also put on a lot of weight and will likely be over 300lbs by fall. He is 294lbs right now,” One source said. “He is a natural and should help (OU) in a bit role this year.”
Sooners senior DT Gracen Halton also had some things to say about Wilson’s attitude and want-to so far.
“Trent, he’s doing good. That’s my guy right there. You know coming in as a freshman, just knowing what to do. With him just knowing what to do. After that he’s just going to take off.”
*** The scary part is if the Sooners lose a DT or two to injury this year. Are the young guys in Strong and Wilson going to be able to fill in to the extent they can help win big games when needed? That is a question that Sooners fans and coaches alike hope doesn’t need answered. It’s also why I think OU will try to grab a DT in the portal if there is one worth the money in the spring window.
“This is the SEC. You can’t have too many big boys on the inside that can play. You don’t want to lose a big guy and be short-handed. Could be the difference between a win and a loss in this conference.”
Again, has to be worth the Sooners’ NIL money to make that type of move this spring. If not, they have a good amount of guys that can play and give a breather or two when needed. But as the source said, you can never have enough.
*** Five things I have heard on the LB room — good and bad ***
1. Senior LB Kobie Mckinzie has been really solid all spring. He’s made plays in space and the passing game. More than at any point in his career. A portion of his game that he needs to continue to make a big jump in. That said, some say it’s still a work in progress.
“He gets caught in space sometimes. He makes up for it because he is so cerebral out there, but sometimes he gets a bit lost in space,” the source said. “But if you look at where Kobie is now it’s night and day difference. He is going to be a really good every down LB because he wants to be and will work at it. And once he does, it’s game over because he is one of the better run fit LB’s in the SEC. When he hits you, you stop in your tracks. He plays with that aggression that BV loves.”
2. Kip Lewis has a chance to compete for the Butkus Award if he continues to make strides he has with his weight and understanding of his job as the lead LB in 2025.
“He’s what Danny [Stutsman] was to the team last year. He has to be. He has the skins on the wall to lead and the players to listen. I would also expect him at around 230lbs by fall camp, and that is crazy to think about with how much he struggled to put on weight the first year and a half he was (at OU). But the way he plays and tenacity he brings to the team is a big help after losing such a pivotal leader in not just Danny, but also Billy [Bowman] on the backend.”
Lewis has continued make plays all spring and has even had a pick or two, per sources. After the 2024 season, that is the least shocking note I am sure.
3. Senior transfer LB Kendal Daniels is turning heads, but still has a ways to go with Brent Venables’ defense.
“Specimen. Has the opposite attitude that seemed to follow him from Oklahoma State to (OU). He has bought completely in and seems at home. Just has to stay learning the defense, because he is going to be asked to do a lot of things due to his size and versatility. Him and Sammy Omosigho give BV, Coach [Nate] Dreiling and Coach [Wes] Godwin a lot of wiggle room in what they can do defensively. Their athleticism and range can change a game, and is something that was missing a bit last year at times.”
4. Speaking of range and athleticism, RS Sophomore Taylor Heim has been making plays at the OLB and cheetah some. He still needs to add more weight, but he brings some intrigue due to him being 6-6 and just a freak of an athlete. Still unsure if he truly fits the OLB/Cheetah position, and have always felt he might be a good hybrid TE if he can get to 235-240lbs, but early returns from this spring say Heim has been catching the eye of several people that have been at the Sooners’ practices.
5. James Nesta looks the part and is a name you’ll have to file away as spring moves forward. He has made several TFLs this spring and has really made the jump that seemed to be a continuation from last November. That is when we started to hear more and more about Nesta potentially being player for OU in 2025. Don't get too far ahead, though. Nesta has to continue being consistent in his pass coverage and run fits. There are times he gets lost in the 'trash' within the trenches, but even with that, Nesta continues to make plays that have some feeling he will be in the LB rotation come August.
*** Finishing up with some random team stuff from on both sides of the ball ***
1. Parker noted the youngsters making waves at WR. I can confirm that Manny Choice and Elijah Thomas have been two that most are expecting to play and play a lot in 2025. Another is Isaiah Sategna. The Arkansas transfer WR has been a playmaker this spring. And according to a few sources, Sategna has also been quickly becoming a guy that John Mateer leans on in big moments, along with Javonnie Gibson. Some even feel the fact Deion Burks hasn’t been full-go this spring has allowed all of that transpire with Choice, Thomas and Sategna -- somewhat organically, I might add.
Something to watch as we move forward throughout spring.
2. OL has improved. Only thing it could do from last year is go up, but it still shouldn’t shock many with two of the best to ever coach the position in Bill Bedenbaugh and Kevin Wilson teaming up work with the OL. Most sources talk up the top 7-8 guys, and that includes the likes of freshmen Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje. But guys like Heath Ozaeta are missing links a bit. He should be back soon enough from shoulder surgery.
Most also feel that this OL could go two deep and feel good at all positions, but center right now. That is a problem that OU is working through with Febechi Nwaiwu looking to be the potential backup center, behind returning starter Troy Everett, as things stand right now. But remember, it’s spring and they have only had seven practices.
3. Continue to hear things about Michael Boganowski and even Omarion Robinson at safety. Both have had some solid days this spring. Boganowksi is still a bit hesitant in coverage at times and working on trusting his knowledge of the defense and coverage, while sometimes needing to not just look to take off the offensive players head. He is finding a balance there because you definitely don't want to take away the aggression that makes him who he is either. That said, Bogo has come a long way and you can expect him to be a fixture in the Sooners’ defensive backend.
As for Robinson, he is learning and learning fast. He WILL play quite a bit this season. Even after Peyton Bowen comes back healthy and ready to go. That’s how much the Sooners like what they have seen from Robinson through nearly half of spring ball. The downside is that Robinson still makes a lot of freshmen mistakes. He gets caught doing things that you don’t see from the vets, with eyes in the backfield and caught on his heels at times. However, he is also one of the best man-to-man cover safeties the Sooners have right now, so they are taking the good with the bad and working on fixing the bad to make it good with Man-Man.
*** Scrimmage supposed to be on Saturday. We hope to have notes on that and more throughout the next 72 hours. If you didn’t see player you’re interested in, I would make my way to Part 1 of the team notes because chances are I covered them or Parker got them in his quick team and recruiting notes the other day.
PART 1 AGAIN IF INTERESTED: https://oklahoma.forums.rivals.com/...the-good-and-bad-news-of-early-spring.201013/
Thanks for being members and hope you all enjoyed all of these notes.
