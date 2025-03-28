Football - Sooners' Scrimmage and Spring Team Notes: Part 1 of EXTENSIVE offensive team notes | Defensive quick hitters | The good and bad news of early spring! Oklahoma held their first intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday afternoon. OUInsider has spoken with several sources about what took place and has compiled some notes on several of the biggest questions with the 2025 Oklahoma Sooners football and following the drama and injury-filled 2024 season...

WILL

Part 2 of the team notes that were promised is here now that OU is back at it and the Sooners’ spring break hiatus is over. Part 2 is mostly defense, with Part 1 almost exclusively offense…***is sitting at around 313lbs right now. Remember, he came in last year at about 280lbs. At that point, there was some talk that he was struggling to put on some weight, but by the start of last season Stone was sitting at about 300lbs.That still didn’t equate to a lot of consistent playing time for the former five-star defensive tackle. He actually had some growing pains in 2024 — much like most of the Sooners’ squad. Stone had his moments, but there seems to be a lightbulb that has come on for sophomore defensive tackle during the winter and spring workouts/practices.Sooners senior DTeven echoed this sentiment when he met with the media the other day.Another source said that Stone was taking about step that should put his name out there to the college football world in 2025.*** Senior DTs set to potentially have a big senior season, per multiple sources.So far, Williams has been showing some big improvement in that area. Even has made some big plays by using some of his new pass rush skills this spring. Williams is working on the opposite of-- who is working on run-stopping ability -- but we will touch on that a bit further below.*** Sophomoreis still rehabbing his shoulder. I don’t think you’ll find anyone too worried about his lack of spring practice. He will be fine and should have big sophomore season.*** Seniorhas been the consummate leader. Even veteran and one of the team leaders inmade note of him by saying,Halton hasn’t put on a ton of weight, but the expectation is that he gets close to 290lbs by fall, with Halton already pushing 285lbs.The added weight would be a big help in the area that Halton wants to work on and that is his run-stopping ability.Halton told the OU beat earlier this week.Again, a balance that he has shown he can make so far this spring, with Halton really being a force on the DL once again.*** RS Freshmanhas been better this spring and continues to improve. Will be interesting to see where he fits into the Sooners’ rotation this fall. Could he be a potential transfer target?Halton was asked about Strong and had some good things to say about his spring, too.*** Freshman DTshould get into the rotation, per several sources.One source said.Sooners senior DTalso had some things to say about Wilson’s attitude and want-to so far.*** The scary part is if the Sooners lose a DT or two to injury this year. Are the young guys in Strong and Wilson going to be able to fill in to the extent they can help win big games when needed? That is a question that Sooners fans and coaches alike hope doesn’t need answered. It’s also why I think OU will try to grab a DT in the portal if there is one worth the money in the spring window.Again, has to be worth the Sooners’ NIL money to make that type of move this spring. If not, they have a good amount of guys that can play and give a breather or two when needed. But as the source said, you can never have enough.Senior LBhas been really solid all spring. He’s made plays in space and the passing game. More than at any point in his career. A portion of his game that he needs to continue to make a big jump in. That said, some say it’s still a work in progress.the source saidKip Lewis has a chance to compete for the Butkus Award if he continues to make strides he has with his weight and understanding of his job as the lead LB in 2025.Lewis has continued make plays all spring and has even had a pick or two, per sources. After the 2024 season, that is the least shocking note I am sure.Senior transfer LBis turning heads, but still has a ways to go withdefense.Speaking of range and athleticism, RS Sophomorehas been making plays at the OLB and cheetah some. He still needs to add more weight, but he brings some intrigue due to him being 6-6 and just a freak of an athlete. Still unsure if he truly fits the OLB/Cheetah position, and have always felt he might be a good hybrid TE if he can get to 235-240lbs, but early returns from this spring say Heim has been catching the eye of several people that have been at the Sooners’ practices.looks the part and is a name you’ll have to file away as spring moves forward. He has made several TFLs this spring and has really made the jump that seemed to be a continuation from last November. That is when we started to hear more and more about Nesta potentially being player for OU in 2025. Don't get too far ahead, though. Nesta has to continue being consistent in his pass coverage and run fits. There are times he gets lost in the 'trash' within the trenches, but even with that, Nesta continues to make plays that have some feeling he will be in the LB rotation come August.Parker noted the youngsters making waves at WR. I can confirm thatandhave been two that most are expecting to play and play a lot in 2025. Another is. The Arkansas transfer WR has been a playmaker this spring. And according to a few sources, Sategna has also been quickly becoming a guy thatleans on in big moments, along with. Some even feel the facthasn’t been full-go this spring has allowed all of that transpire with Choice, Thomas and Sategna -- somewhat organically, I might add.Something to watch as we move forward throughout spring.OL has improved. Only thing it could do from last year is go up, but it still shouldn’t shock many with two of the best to ever coach the position inandteaming up work with the OL. Most sources talk up the top 7-8 guys, and that includes the likes of freshmenand. But guys likeare missing links a bit. He should be back soon enough from shoulder surgery.Most also feel that this OL could go two deep and feel good at all positions, but center right now. That is a problem that OU is working through withlooking to be the potential backup center, behind returning starteras things stand right now. But remember, it’s spring and they have only had seven practices.3. Continue to hear things aboutand evenat safety. Both have had some solid days this spring. Boganowksi is still a bit hesitant in coverage at times and working on trusting his knowledge of the defense and coverage, while sometimes needing to not just look to take off the offensive players head. He is finding a balance there because you definitely don't want to take away the aggression that makes him who he is either. That said, Bogo has come a long way and you can expect him to be a fixture in the Sooners’ defensive backend.As for Robinson, he is learning and learning fast. Heplay quite a bit this season. Even aftercomes back healthy and ready to go. That’s how much the Sooners like what they have seen from Robinson through nearly half of spring ball. The downside is that Robinson still makes a lot of freshmen mistakes. He gets caught doing things that you don’t see from the vets, with eyes in the backfield and caught on his heels at times. However, he is also one of the best man-to-man cover safeties the Sooners have right now, so they are taking the good with the bad and working on fixing the bad to make it good with Man-Man.*** Scrimmage supposed to be on Saturday. We hope to have notes on that and more throughout the next 72 hours. If you didn’t see player you’re interested in, I would make my way to Part 1 of the team notes because chances are I covered them or Parker got them in his quick team and recruiting notes the other day.Thanks for being members and hope you all enjoyed all of these notes.