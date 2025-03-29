Saturday’s practice:



Thursday was the full scrimmage. We have notes on that later rom multiple sources. First, we will talk about today’s practice and what sources told us.



Here is what we have from today.











— Freshman CB Courtland Guillory had only interception today, per a source.



— Freshman WR Elijah Thomas had a really strong day and a couple of highlight-reel catches.



— Also, freshman WR Manny Choice had THE catch of the day that turned everyone’s head. So the two freshmen WR really made their mark today and Thursday when they did the full scrimmage, per multiple sources.



— Again, more on freshman CB Courtland Guillory … Sources continue to talk about him getting a ton of first-team run and excelling.



— D-line got the better of the O-line. Wore them out with their competitive depth across the room. But don’t take it as the OL was bad because they weren’t. OL even had a really good day on Thursday in the scrimmage as well. The scheme and just overall experience in the room and in the rotation with the OL has been talked about by every source a huge net positive for the offense this spring. Again, some telling quotes in our scrimmage notes coming later tonight.





— Xavier Robinson started at RB and rotated with Gavin Sawchuk with the ones. Both had some good runs today. X scored a TD in inside drills. He also had some good runs and showed off some speed to the corner on a few runs as well. Sawchuk had some big runs and sources say he is having the “best spring he’s had since his arrival in Norman.”





— WR Javonnie Gibson and WR Isaiah Sategna had productive performances. Gibson scored a TD. A source told us a funny quote about Sategna, saying, “He’s the darker skinned Drake Stoops. Maybe the most reliable WR (OU) has right now.” I think OU fans would take that in heartbeat and he is way faster.





— New transfer TE Will Huggins is getting first-team reps at TE right now and Jaren Kanak is going in when they split the TE out wide.





— No shocker here at safety, but Michael Boganowski and Jaydan Hardy had a ton of good moments.





— Again, another source reiterated that freshman WR Manny Choice had play of the day with amazing deep call catch in situations. However, he also had two drops.



— QB John Mateer looks in command. Was told the he and Hawkins both had good days. They are starting to get more and more comfortable as the spring moves along, and the Sooners’ QBs once again look far and away different than they did at this time last year. Again, more on this with scrimmage notes coming later tonight after I get home from a QB training session here in Dallas.





— WR Deion Burks looks fast (shocker) and caught a TD as well today in live session, per a few sources.





— Cornerback JJ Newcombe impressed multiple with pass break ups in today’s live portion of practice.





— Again, offensive line looked good during 1v1s. Sounds like freshmen OL Ryan Fodje and Michael Fasusi had really solid days and won several battles in 1v1s.





— Don’t have the name, but I was told senior DT Gracen Halton smoked an OG for a nice pass rush in live portion.





— Senior LT Jacob Sexton looked good. More and more we are hearing his yoga that he has done since season’s end has change him in a lot of ways. Will be very intriguing to see how that translates come season, but this spring it’s been a huge net positive, per several sources.











— As noted above, DL was making plays today. They are deeper than the OL at this time with the Sooners still missing few key pieces on OL. But you’ll take OL winning some battles, but maybe not being the overall winner with how good the Sooenrs’ DL is to begin with. Sources say David Stone won a few times in one-on-one’s, DE Danny Okoye and Gracen Halton, each, had tackles for losses.



— Even with some decent to good runs by Xavier Robinson and Gavin Sawchuk, the overall consensus was that the Sooenrs’ DL controlled the LOS and won more than the lost. On the flip side, Mateer and Hawkins had some solid success with the offense throwing the ball.





— Some say the offense won the day. Some say the defense. That is a good thing, in my opinion, because you have some subjective information coming to PT and I — from different sources — and each saw things a little differently, but not by much.





— More coming from Thursday later on, as I noted. Just wanted to give you today’s notes to start off. The Thursday notes has some killer quotes that you all will like more than dislike. Some negatives. Some positives. But more good than bad.







Stay tuned.