DrummBeat: A few quick team notes | Linebacker room | Cheetah talk | Thoughts on possible scheme and personnel | Justin Harrington update

*** First, I want to touch on something interesting that I heard about the linebacker room, along with the future of Dasan McCullough.



I was discussing the defense with a few sources over the last week and McCullough came up in all but one discussion. The first source said that he would be 'a major piece of the defense' in the 2024 season. Another source pointed out that new defensive coordinator Zac Alley has always liked to have more athletic defensive backs on the field with how he has done things in the past. That, naturally, has a role in who plays the cheetah spot.



Now, before I dive further into what I’m hearing, I want to make sure you all understand that during the spring, the Sooners have always tinkered with things and moved some guys around during practices and walkthroughs. So, I don't know how long this will last, but when I asked a source specifically who they felt would be the second best linebacker behind All-American Danny Stutsman this year, the source said, "Dasan McCullough." Obviously, the next question is, "he not playing cheetah?" The source said that he would be working some at linebacker and they felt he would be a good fit there with his size and speed. They also added, "[Dasan] McCullough has the makeup to be a really good player at linebacker because he is a good blitzer and it minimizes the times he will be stuck out in open space covering a slot or TE. (Cheetah) might fit him better."



Again, it's just something that OU is tinkering with, and I don't think the door is completely shut on cheetah at all -- at least not yet. What is a head-scratcher, is that the WILL and MIKE spots are loaded with talent. Oklahoma also Kip Lewis and Jaren Kanak also competing at those spots (obviously with Stutsman leading the charge) , along with Kobie McKinzie, Sammy Omosigho and Lewis Carter. So it's not going to be easy for McCullough to beat them out. That's why I will be interested to see if McCullough eventually just stays at cheetah when all the dust settles.



*** On the flip side of things, I have also heard that Woodi Washington is getting work at the cheetah position. A source told Ouinsider that Washington makes sense there since, "He likely fits the nickel position in the NFL as it is."



Much like with McCullough and the LB spot, I don't know that Washington and the cheetah spot is sure thing, because Oklahoma also has Kendel Dolby returning at the cheetah spot(and Justin Harrington, but more on him below). Again, with the idea that OU wants more sure-tackling defensive backs on the field at one time, there is a sense that you could see OU in a three man front more in 2024. The 30 front scheme gives OU more versatility in how they attack via blitzes and personnel. But that is also just me guessing on the how much OU will use that scheme. However, I do say all of that because Coach Alley seems to be very comfortable with a 30 front, from what I have been told, and what we have seen. So with that in mind, I wouldn't be shocked to see a secondary lineup of...



FS: Robert Spears-Jennings

SS: Billy Bowman

Cheetah: Woodi Washington/Kendel Dolby

CB: Dez Malone/Makari Vickers/ Jacobe Johnson

CB: Gentry Williams/Jasiah Wagoner/Jacobe Johnson

NB: Peyton Bowman



I get that is six DB's, but if the Sooners go to a 3-2-6 on obvious passing downs, or even a 3-3-5, you just take the nickel back off the board. In that scenario, I would bet that Peyton Bowen is the free safety. If PB isn't, and he stays at the strong safety, you can't go wrong with Robert Spears-Jennings. RSJ has been a good safety for OU when he has played, and sources I talk with say that he has a chance to be an NFL guy. Once again, that is a testament to Brandon Hall and what he has done with that safety room since arriving back at OU in 2022.



*** Lastly, I know questions have been asked about cheetah Justin Harrington and his appeal for a seventh year of eligibility. From what I have heard, and as of this past week, I was told that Harrington was still working with the team and involved in the functions they do together. However, I wasn't told whether or not he had gotten his approval yet. What I have been told was that OU continues to be optimistic about the situation.



So, we still wait...