Trending favorite for the special teams coordinator role at Oklahoma

Parker Thune

Parker Thune

Apr 30, 2023
It seems there is an odds-on favorite to replace Jay Nunez at Oklahoma, and that would be ex-San Diego State special teams coordinator Doug Deakin. He spent nearly two decades at SDSU as a student-athlete and staffer before becoming a casualty of the new Sean Lewis regime this offseason.

Nothing is official yet. But this is the name that’s picked up the most traction behind the scenes. Either way, the expectation is that the position will be filled by the end of the week.

