On Jeff Lebby's potential departure and the fallout (Sat 10:05pm)

First off, I'll start by saying I received a text from a source just a few minutes ago that read, "Lebby is gone gone." I used the word "potential" in the thread title. But that text, in conjunction with the report from our Ross Dellenger that Lebby is expected to be the hire for Mississippi State, would give the indication that this is no longer potential but imminent.I spoke to Brendan Zurbrugg tonight, who assured me, "As long as we have Coach V, I'm staying. I'll just have to get to know a new OC/QB coach." For what it's worth, he said he spoke to Lebby a short while ago and there was no mention of a pending move to Mississippi State. Could be something, could be nothing. Zurbrugg did add, "I'm really hoping he stays."Whether or not Michael Hawkins would stay on board absent Lebby is a bit more difficult to say definitively. Spoke to some folks in Hawkins' camp tonight and was told that if Lebby does indeed leave for Mississippi State, Hawkins' path forward would be dictated by the new OC hire. I will say that he and his folks love Seth Littrell, and if he were promoted to offensive coordinator, Hawkins would very likely remain on board with Oklahoma. But as a source put it to me, "If the new OC’s history doesn't show that he would use a guy like Mike, he's probably not gonna go [to OU]." Again, if it is Littrell, there is very little to worry about here. If it's anybody else, there may be a different conversation brewing.The only other guy I would be concerned about, at least right now, is Davon Mitchell. Emmett Jones and Bill Bedenbaugh aren't going anywhere, nor is DeMarco Murray. But when I reached out to Mitchell, he said he's locked in with the Sooners "as long as [Joe Jon] Finley's there." Now, that said, Finley's name has been linked to Lebby as a potential addition to the new Mississippi State staff. So this is worth monitoring over the next 24 hours as the picture becomes clearer and we get an idea of whether Finley could also be headed to Starkville. If that is the case, the Sooners might have to put up a fight to keep Mitchell in the class.More coming as the situation develops.