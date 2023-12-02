ADVERTISEMENT

Note on Michael Hawkins and his commitment status (Fri 10:50pm)

As I had previously reported, Jeff Lebby planned to attend Hawkins’ game tonight out of respect for the relationship they’d built.

He didn’t attend, and that’s because Hawkins told him not to come.

Neither Hawkins nor his family were all too thrilled about the way his comments about Lebby from earlier this week were taken out of context, and in the aftermath, it seems Hawkins wanted to avoid any appearance of flirtation with Mississippi State. Mindful of the potential for another firestorm, he also declined to say anything on the record about Lebby.

I’m also told that staff members from eight other Power 5 schools visited Emerson High today. Hawkins had absolutely no interest in entertaining their advances.

The Sooners’ wondrously gifted quarterback commit is 100 percent locked in with Oklahoma. Let there be no ambiguity about it.
 
