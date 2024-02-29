Update on one of the Sooners' top corner targets

Got some fresh intel today in chatting with a few sources. Things are starting to move along in this process. Texas had surged for a while, but the Longhorns are finally fading. It appears Hawkins has come to terms with the fact that he just can't stand opposite his brother in the Cotton Bowl one day, which had always seemed a pretty inevitable epiphany. For the moment, Arkansas is the only school that stands between Oklahoma and their longtime target at cornerback.I expect that Hawkins will schedule official visits to both schools. Whether he actuallyofficial visits to both schools is a different matter, as there's definitely a world in which Oklahoma wraps this thing up prior to OV season. Arkansas was Hawkins' first offer, but only recently has the interest from the Razorbacks reignited. Jay Valai and the Sooners have stayed consistent with Hawkins for well over a year at this point, and I believe it's poised to pay off before long.