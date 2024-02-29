ADVERTISEMENT

Update on one of the Sooners' top corner targets

Parker Thune

Parker Thune

Campus Legend
Gold Member
Apr 30, 2023
2,465
45,382
113

Got some fresh intel today in chatting with a few sources. Things are starting to move along in this process. Texas had surged for a while, but the Longhorns are finally fading. It appears Hawkins has come to terms with the fact that he just can't stand opposite his brother in the Cotton Bowl one day, which had always seemed a pretty inevitable epiphany. For the moment, Arkansas is the only school that stands between Oklahoma and their longtime target at cornerback.

I expect that Hawkins will schedule official visits to both schools. Whether he actually takes official visits to both schools is a different matter, as there's definitely a world in which Oklahoma wraps this thing up prior to OV season. Arkansas was Hawkins' first offer, but only recently has the interest from the Razorbacks reignited. Jay Valai and the Sooners have stayed consistent with Hawkins for well over a year at this point, and I believe it's poised to pay off before long.
 
  • Like
Reactions: MarkBoomerOU1, jacebam, Top 5 Class and 42 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Parker Thune

4-Piece Nuggets: Notes on a recent 2026 visitor and three top 2025 targets

Replies
7
Views
4K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
RecruitingAnalyst_National
R
Parker Thune

An update on three-star OL Antoni Ogumoro as his decision approaches

Replies
10
Views
3K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Army_Redleg
Army_Redleg
Parker Thune

Quick OV updates for a pair of top defensive targets (Mon 5:00pm)

Replies
3
Views
3K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
bran1028
bran1028
Parker Thune

Relationships have OU at the top for four-star CB Courtland Guillory

Replies
8
Views
1K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
bran1028
bran1028
Parker Thune

4-Piece Nuggets: A late-night batch of updates on several recent visitors | Sooners make HUGE surge with 2025 DE target

Replies
22
Views
5K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Ted The Dread
Ted The Dread
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today