Oklahoma in a good spot for a newly minted five-star (Mon 10:35am)

Multiple sources on both the OU side and the Denton Ryan side have informed me in recent days that Oklahoma is on top for Ty Haywood. I was surprised to hear this because the elite 2025 OL has not visited OU in over seven months (Sooners under the Stars in late July was his last trip), but even so, it sounds like Bill Bedenbaugh and Oklahoma have set the tone in this recruitment. The big question now is whether the Sooners can stay on top, as Texas and Texas A&M are hot on their heels. To that point, Haywood did choose to attend the Aggies’ junior day on Jan. 27 instead of Oklahoma’s. However, the current expectation is that Haywood will be back in Norman for the spring game on Apr. 20.He’s the nation’s No. 16 overall player in today’s Rivals250 update. Similar to Lamont Rogers and Michael Fasusi, I’m nowhere near FutureCast territory with Haywood, because I’m just not confident enough (yet) that this lead holds. But at the very least, I figured I’d pass along the positive buzz.