Quick hitters on several blue-chip recruits from UA Next in Dallas

Apr 30, 2023
Much more coming from both me and Brandon. Here’s what I’ve gleaned throughout the day that’s of the most immediate interest — aside from the fact that Oklahoma WR commit Elijah Thomas won MVP out of an absolutely loaded receiver group. That kid is the goods, but I digress.


First off, Marcus Wimberly is a legitimate athletic freak. He recorded the top high jump among the defensive back group, broad jumped 10’3”, and ran a laser-timed 4.48 in the 40-yard dash. I’ll post an interview with him in the coming days, but suffice it to say that Oklahoma is leading the pack and will likely end up with his commitment if there is room to take it.


Missouri has become Oklahoma’s biggest competition for Lamont Rogers. Yes, that is exactly why you think it is, and yes, you ought to be uneasy.


Here’s a fun little detail: Nelson Peterson Jr., Adrian’s younger half-brother, already has plans to return to Oklahoma next weekend after his visit yesterday. I’m told there is “intrigue” from the OU staff. We got the chance to watch him today and at the very least, he’s an impressive athletic specimen. He’s still got some work to do as far as his throwing mechanics are concerned, but genetics alone make him a hard prospect to ignore. And his interest in Oklahoma does appear to be quite high.


I am not overwhelmingly confident in Oklahoma’s odds to hold the lead for Ty Haywood, but after speaking with the five-star tackle, I am at least convinced that they do lead. The school that could wreak havoc on Oklahoma’s best-laid plans is Alabama, as Haywood grew up a fan of the Crimson Tide and has been a priority for Kalen DeBoer and his staff. For the moment, he’s got official visits set to Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and Bama, and has a timeline in mind. I’ll share that information in a full update.
 
