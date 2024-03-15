ADVERTISEMENT

OL visitor note (Thu 8:25pm)

Parker Thune

Parker Thune

Visited today, had a great time and got the offer, I’m told. That’s notable, as it’s the first new 2025 offensive line offer in some time. That reinforces the reality that Oklahoma is going to have a dogfight on their hands to land Michael Fasusi, Lamont Rogers, Andrew Babalola and/or Ty Haywood — and that Bill Bedenbaugh is determined to have an insurance policy if any (or, God forbid, all) of those battles don’t go OU’s way.

Ogumoro is a recent move-in who’s originally from North Carolina.
 
