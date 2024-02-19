More color on the staff shuffle from me and Brandon

So JR Sandlin’s move to SMU has been anticipated for some time, so much so that Curtis Lofton (in conjunction with Venables, obviously) has been dealing with the NIL and the player management aspects of the role for some time. Multiple sources tell us that Lofton is expected to get the GM tag, but the reality is that he’s already been serving as the acting GM, so to speak.



OU’s finalists for the on-campus recruiting job were Jolie Ale and Florida staffer Bri Wade, with Ale obviously having been tabbed as the replacement for Lee Davis.



As for Sandlin’s role, we also know OU had already been casually talking with a few people about succeeding him. A name we feel comfortable throwing out as a potential candidate is current offensive player personnel and NFL liaison Drew Hill, who previously served as director of player personnel under Lincoln Riley. Another name is one we aren’t ready to publicly put out there yet, and we know there will be more names to come as well.