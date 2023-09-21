Top-50 ATH note (Thu 2:00pm)

Hearing some real interesting things this morning on Oklahoma’s standing with Terry Bussey. Not unlike the late movement in the Dominick McKinley recruitment, in my eyes.We’re a week away from Bussey’s commitment date and while I’m still admittedly a bit skeptical, it really does sound like OU is making it very tough for Bussey to say no. Does Oklahoma lead? Well, I’ll put it this way — at minimum, I’d say the Sooners are in the top two. One source told me, “I think he got genuinely spooked by A&M losing that bad to Miami,” which tracks with what we’d previously reported about some of Bussey’s hesitations about A&M heading into the 2023 season.This is Emmett Jones’ heat check… and it’s closing time now. Definitely keeping a close watch on this one over the next few days, and Brandon and I will keep you all apprised.