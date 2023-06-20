Taylor Tatum thread (UPDATE Tue 3:10pm)

: I have talked to double-digit sources today to try and get to the bottom of all this. Just finished a conversation with a couple top sources very close to the recruitment.In sum, here’s what I’ve gleaned: a decision is expected this weekend and Tatum is still deliberating with his family. From all I have been told, there is more reason for confidence on the OU end than the USC end, but nothing is decided with 100 percent certainty. I give the edge to Oklahoma at this point, and it seems that the Trojans have some ground to make up. Can it be done? Yes, but the rather bold baseball-first angle that Oklahoma has taken sets the Sooners in the pole position until further notice.***Based on the word of numerous sources this morning, I'm comfortable reporting to y'all that Oklahoma has gained a lot of overnight steam in the race for, and I'll expound more in today's 2-for-Tuesdays column. Sounds as though the Sooner staff made a major move in this race within the last 12-24 hours, and I'm told a decision could come soon from the blue-chip Longview (Texas) running back. Touching base with a couple more sources before I go so far as to enter a FutureCast, because we're talking about the industry's No. 1 RB in the 2024 class here. I don't want to drop a prediction until I can say beyond any reasonable doubt that OU is the move.Regardless, hopefully this makes your day a little brighter.