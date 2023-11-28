Quick Tuesday notes on the OC search (3:45pm)

— I have reason to believe the hire is finalized by the end of the week, and at this juncture, most signs point toward Oklahoma keeping things internal. I reported on Sunday that Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley are the top two candidates in that capacity, and I still believe that to be the case.



— I'm told that one of Finley's long-term career goals is to be the OC at Oklahoma, and that the idea of leaving OU isn't something that is terribly appealing to him and his family right now. Can I guarantee that he stays at OU when all is said and done? No, but I'm told he would very much like to remain at OU if the situation resolves itself to his satisfaction.



— I don't think co-OC titles for multiple assistants is out of the question, if only to keep everybody happy. For instance, if it's Littrell that gets the nod, I think the Sooners might give Finley a co-OC title to help ensure that he doesn't bounce for Mississippi State. OU has assigned co-OC titles in the past, most recently with Bill Bedenbaugh. But you'd still be dealing with one principal playcaller, in case that was at all unclear.



— My biggest question is this: if Littrell ends up getting promoted, how do he and Finley co-exist on the same on-field staff? Obviously, principal playcalling duties can only fall to one of them, and they coach the same position. If Littrell has an on-field role and Finley has an on-field role, somebody has to coach quarterbacks. Whether that's Finley or Littrell, somebody would be tasked with being a QB's coach for the first time. And as the Sooners head into the SEC with a QB room that includes Jackson Arnold and Michael Hawkins, it's fair to wonder whether that would do justice to OU's talented crop of signal-callers. I'm not sure how you make everything jive with both Littrell and Finley in on-field roles, but Brent Venables knows a lot more than I do. Just thinking out loud in that regard.



— In sum, not much has changed since Sunday. I would still project that it's Finley or Littrell as OU's next playcaller. Coaching searches are never without twists and turns, so we'll see what the hours and days ahead hold, but that's my belief as of now.