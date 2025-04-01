These aren't super extensive notes, but here's a few thoughts I've jotted down from the 30ish minutes of practice we watched before we've gotta go back for interview sessions. These are mostly focused on the defense:



— OU opened the practice with some one-on-ones, which was pretty fun. The first rep I saw was between Isaiah Sategna and Kendel Daniels. Sategna won that battle.



Manny Choice and Courtland Guillory basically resulted in a draw. It wasn’t a great throw, but Choice didn’t get much separation. Choice has a huge frame and has four inches on Guillory, and Guillory didn’t give up an inch. He’s been one of the stars of the spring



Carson Kent absolutely shook Michael Boganowski, which fired up the team.



Jacob Sexton and R Mason Thomas had a really good battle during the one-on-ones. Thomas appeared to get a step on him, but Sexton recovered really well.



Michael Fasusi and PJ Adebawore also had a really fun battle. I’ll include the clip here and let you guys be the judge. Other clips of the one-on-ones are on my Twitter page.







— R Mason Thomas was the standout of the open portion of practice. Not only was he the clear leader in the defensive room and going first in all of the individual drills, but he was being used as the example to follow for the rest of the guys.



Watch this rep here that was praised by defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis.







Obviously, Thomas had a big year in 2024 and the expectations are sky high in 2025. But this spring has progressed exactly as you’d hope.



— It should be noted that Marvin Jones Jr. was dressed out but didn’t appear to be going through individual drills. It was Thomas followed by PJ Adebawore, Danny Okoye and Taylor Wein.



— Eli Bowen wasn’t in a boot today and was dressed out, though he wasn’t practicing. Jovantae Barnes was dressed out and off to the side doing his own workout during individual drills.



— It was fun to see Ethan Downs out at practice. And he certainly wasn’t just standing and watching.







— Early in individual drills, all of the DBs were basically grouped together. The guy that personally stood out to me was Reggie Powers Jr., who has been getting plenty of buzz this spring as a potential option at cheetah.



He was going second in these drills behind Robert Spears-Jennings, followed by Michael Boganowski and Jeremiah Newcombe. Powers showed flashes in practice last year, too. He just wasn’t ready. This spring is showing he might be ready.



— Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis and Kendel Daniels are the clear leaders in the clubhouse at linebacker. But it was also fun to see James Nesta getting some work in. He had a couple of really good reps during the individual drills.



That's all for now. If I think of anything else, I'll add to this later.