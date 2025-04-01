ADVERTISEMENT

Football Notes from the open portion of the Sooners' practice (5:30 p.m. Tuesday)

Jesse Crittenden

Jesse Crittenden

Beat Reporter/Editor
Staff
Apr 25, 2023
2,516
7,545
113
28
These aren't super extensive notes, but here's a few thoughts I've jotted down from the 30ish minutes of practice we watched before we've gotta go back for interview sessions. These are mostly focused on the defense:

— OU opened the practice with some one-on-ones, which was pretty fun. The first rep I saw was between Isaiah Sategna and Kendel Daniels. Sategna won that battle.

Manny Choice and Courtland Guillory basically resulted in a draw. It wasn’t a great throw, but Choice didn’t get much separation. Choice has a huge frame and has four inches on Guillory, and Guillory didn’t give up an inch. He’s been one of the stars of the spring

Carson Kent absolutely shook Michael Boganowski, which fired up the team.

Jacob Sexton and R Mason Thomas had a really good battle during the one-on-ones. Thomas appeared to get a step on him, but Sexton recovered really well.

Michael Fasusi and PJ Adebawore also had a really fun battle. I’ll include the clip here and let you guys be the judge. Other clips of the one-on-ones are on my Twitter page.



— R Mason Thomas was the standout of the open portion of practice. Not only was he the clear leader in the defensive room and going first in all of the individual drills, but he was being used as the example to follow for the rest of the guys.

Watch this rep here that was praised by defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis.



Obviously, Thomas had a big year in 2024 and the expectations are sky high in 2025. But this spring has progressed exactly as you’d hope.

— It should be noted that Marvin Jones Jr. was dressed out but didn’t appear to be going through individual drills. It was Thomas followed by PJ Adebawore, Danny Okoye and Taylor Wein.

— Eli Bowen wasn’t in a boot today and was dressed out, though he wasn’t practicing. Jovantae Barnes was dressed out and off to the side doing his own workout during individual drills.

— It was fun to see Ethan Downs out at practice. And he certainly wasn’t just standing and watching.



— Early in individual drills, all of the DBs were basically grouped together. The guy that personally stood out to me was Reggie Powers Jr., who has been getting plenty of buzz this spring as a potential option at cheetah.

He was going second in these drills behind Robert Spears-Jennings, followed by Michael Boganowski and Jeremiah Newcombe. Powers showed flashes in practice last year, too. He just wasn’t ready. This spring is showing he might be ready.

— Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis and Kendel Daniels are the clear leaders in the clubhouse at linebacker. But it was also fun to see James Nesta getting some work in. He had a couple of really good reps during the individual drills.

That's all for now. If I think of anything else, I'll add to this later.
 
  • Like
Reactions: SECsooner, unfairsports, JackStack21 and 59 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jesse Crittenden

Football Offense-focused notes from the Sooners' first spring practice

Replies
3
Views
2K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Josh Mahler
Josh Mahler
Brandon Drumm

Football DrummBeat: Saturday insider/sourced team and scrimmage notes | Standouts | OL vs DL becoming a battle? | QB play | RB/TE/WR | MORE

Replies
20
Views
5K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Ivory32
Ivory32
Brandon Drumm

Football DrummBeat: More Sooners' sourced team notes and quotes | Some additional scrimmage notes from Thursday | Random team sourced notes (Mon 2:00 AM)

Replies
30
Views
3K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Matt_walk21
Matt_walk21
Brandon Drumm

Football DrummBeat: Part 2 Sooners' Spring Team notes | DT rotation and what needs improved and/or has improved with each player | LB notes | Random team notes

Replies
16
Views
4K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
okesrule
okesrule
Brandon Drumm
  • Locked

Football Sooners' Scrimmage and Spring Team Notes: Part 1 of EXTENSIVE offensive team notes | Defensive quick hitters | The good and bad news of early spring!

Replies
85
Views
12K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
MarkBoomerOU1
M
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back