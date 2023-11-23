ADVERTISEMENT

On Jeff Lebby and Mississippi State (Wed 10:20pm)

Spoke to a well-placed source tonight regarding the Oklahoma offensive coordinator, and picked up an interesting tidbit that I thought was worth sharing. For those that aren't aware, Lebby and TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles are brothers-in-law and worked together on the same staff at Baylor for many years. The two are very close.

In speaking with that source, I was told Briles was actually offered the head coaching job at Mississippi State last offseason after the untimely passing of Mike Leach, and he turned it down. The job eventually went to Zach Arnett, whom the Bulldogs promoted from his former post as the program's defensive coordinator. So if you need a reason to feel good about the Sooners retaining Lebby amidst a decent amount of smoke from Starkville, that would be it. Given that Briles had the opportunity to take the Mississippi State job if he so desired, it stands to reason that Lebby would be well aware of whatever hesitations his brother-in-law had about the fit at MSU.

A relatively small tidbit of information there, but figured it was worth passing along.
 
