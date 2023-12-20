NLI Tracker: Logging signatures in real time as they roll in

Parker Thune
Campus Legend
Gold Member
-
- Apr 30, 2023
-
- 2,647
-
- 47,449
-
- 113
Michael Hawkins — SIGNED
Brendan Zurbrugg — SIGNED
Taylor Tatum — SIGNED
Xavier Robinson — SIGNED
Zion Kearney — SIGNED
Zion Ragins — SIGNED
Ivan Carreon — SIGNED
KJ Daniels — SIGNED
Davon Mitchell — SIGNED
Eugene Brooks — SIGNED
Isaiah Autry — SIGNED
Daniel Akinkunmi — SIGNED
Josh Aisosa — SIGNED
Eddy Pierre-Louis — SIGNED
Danny Okoye — SIGNED
Wyatt Gilmore — SIGNED
David Stone — SIGNED
Jayden Jackson — SIGNED
Nigel Smith — SIGNED
James Nesta — SIGNED
Eli Bowen — SIGNED
Mykel Patterson-McDonald — SIGNED
Devon Jordan — SIGNED
Michael Boganowski — SIGNED
Jaydan Hardy — SIGNED
Jeremiah Newcombe — SIGNED
Reggie Powers — SIGNED
Worth noting that as a walk-on, Andy Bass will not have his signing officially announced by Oklahoma. But nothing is amiss there, and he will sign his letter of intent tonight on the OUInsider Signing Day Special.
Brendan Zurbrugg — SIGNED
Taylor Tatum — SIGNED
Xavier Robinson — SIGNED
Zion Kearney — SIGNED
Zion Ragins — SIGNED
Ivan Carreon — SIGNED
KJ Daniels — SIGNED
Davon Mitchell — SIGNED
Eugene Brooks — SIGNED
Isaiah Autry — SIGNED
Daniel Akinkunmi — SIGNED
Josh Aisosa — SIGNED
Eddy Pierre-Louis — SIGNED
Danny Okoye — SIGNED
Wyatt Gilmore — SIGNED
David Stone — SIGNED
Jayden Jackson — SIGNED
Nigel Smith — SIGNED
James Nesta — SIGNED
Eli Bowen — SIGNED
Mykel Patterson-McDonald — SIGNED
Devon Jordan — SIGNED
Michael Boganowski — SIGNED
Jaydan Hardy — SIGNED
Jeremiah Newcombe — SIGNED
Reggie Powers — SIGNED
Worth noting that as a walk-on, Andy Bass will not have his signing officially announced by Oklahoma. But nothing is amiss there, and he will sign his letter of intent tonight on the OUInsider Signing Day Special.