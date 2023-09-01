DrummBeat: Friday recruiting buzz | Can OU pull off another big-time DL | Big weekend of visits | Fall 2024 Class predictions and more

*** Weekend visitors list for OU/ASU:

Three-star ATH

Andy Bass

- OKC (OK) Heritage Hall

- OU COMMIT

*** Fall 2024 class predictions: Been promising one, so I figured I would give you my picks to start the fall. Subject to change...





Four-star QB Michael Hawkins - OU COMMIT

Three-star QB Brendan Zurbrugg - OU COMMIT

Five-star Taylor Tatum - OU COMMIT

Three-star Xavier Robinson - OU COMMIT

Four-star Zion Kearney - OU COMMIT

Four-star Zion Ragins- OU COMMIT

Four-star Ivan Carreon - OU COMMIT

Three-star KJ Daniels - OU COMMIT

Three-star Dozie Ezukanma - OU COMMIT

Four-star Davon Mitchell - OU COMMIT

Four-star Isaiah Autry - OU COMMIT

Four-star Eugene Brooks - OU COMMIT

Three-star Daniel Akikunmi - OU OFFER - See above on what I think about this recruitment. Akikunmi is visiting the Sooners officially this weekend and that should help Bill Bedenbaugh and company separate themselves from the pack a bit. If I had to give it a rating of confidence, I would go with 65/35 OU vs the field.



Four-star Grant Brix -

- This is a VERY tight battle with OU/Nebraska, but if the Sooners can close this out this month and win big to start the season, while also getting Brix on-campus for game, I will feel even better about this pick. Regardless, Bill Bedenbaugh and company have put in a lot of work and things do sound to be trending in the right direction. We will see soon eough. Rating of confidence is 55/45 OU over Nebraska, with that possibly expanding if the Sooners can handle business this week and knowing that some reservation with Brix is where the NU program is headed longterm in Lincoln.



Confidence Level: 55/45



Four-star Eddy Pierre-Louis -

- This is a battle more of OU/UCF than OU, UCF and Oregon, according to sources. As of Thursday, however, I have been told "this one is trending in the right direction for the Sooners." Now, until a decision is made public, one way or another, I still am a bit skeptical. That said, the Sooners landing five-star DL David Stone was huge with EPL. The two are close and Stone says he frequents EPL's house a mere 30 min from IMG Academy often. Can their relationship be what helps Coach Bill Bedenbaugh take the Sooners over the top here? Maybe. Location may be too much to overcome, but as of now, sources like OU for EPL. The next thing becomes numbers. Can OU afford to take that many OL and will there be someone moved aside? All things to watch as NSD draws closer and if the Sooners can close Brix and EPL out.



Confidence: 51/49... location of UCF and their move to Big 12 has will continue to worry me, as noted above. Still, slight favor to OU. SLIGHT.





Five-stars David Stone - OU COMMIT

Four-star Jayden Jackson - OU COMMIT

Four-star Nigel Smith -

- I have liked the Sooners for sometime now. Smith will make his final decision before Melissa kicks off the first game ever in their new stadium this Friday, Sept. 8th. Coach Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis have been vital here and both have made it hard for anyone trying to overtake the Sooners here. That said, teams to watch are Texas A&M and Penn State. Smith has visited the Aggies several times and has a strong bond with the staff. At PSU, it's the fact he has family in that area so there are a lot of close factors that help those two programs out. Still, I like OU and think the Sooners are going to be very difficult to jump here.



Confidence: 70/30 OU over the field.

*** MORE NOTES FORTHCOMING OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS! THANKS FOR BEING A MEMBER!

*** We will start with the obvious and that is 2024 Rivals150 DLRight now, my odds are still on A&M for the elite 2024 DL, but that's far from set in stone.All that said, I was told this morning that OU has been and will continue to make a strong push for McKinley. So much so that a source told OUinsider, “No matter the decision, the expectation is that Coachwill be at McKinley’s game tonight. No one thinks this recruitment is finished even after an announcement this afternoon. No white flags. Nothing. Season is just starting and NSD is three months away.”That quote above echoed a statement from a source said to me last night, and one I posted in another thread about McKinley, saying, “Drumm, there’s a season to be played. If (the Sooners) are who (OU) think(s) (OU) is, the tide can change with multiple targets that chose somewhere else this past spring or summer. It’s never over until pin hits paper in December and that goes for (OU) commits, too. Just can never panic if a kid picks someone else and (OU) won’t.”Ironically, that was from two different people, but it shows the aggressive nature in which this Sooners staff attacks the recruiting trail and how/why they have been so successful.Now, knowing that the expectation is A&M is one thing, but it being announced A&M is another. I say that because there seems to be two differing opinions in how this decision should go. To put this into context, think David Stone. A few close to him seem to prefer him at one place, while DM himself seems to potentially prefer another. How that lines up doesn’t matter, with OUinsider being told those closest to the 2024 DL are allowing him to make the final pick.As far as what we have heard on a decision being made? I’m told OU has not been told it’s not them yet. However, that was as of early, early this morning. On the flip side, there is buzz that A&M has been given some indication that things could be trending their way. That 'indication' seems to be why A&M has more confidence at the time this note is published.Regardless of the final decision, the one thing we know for certain is that OU, LSU, Texas and Ohio State are all going to make a strong push, and with the season ahead, there will be a few that fall off and few that win a lot and show DM and his family what they want to see. That’s why sources feel it’s not over until pen hits the paper this December. It’s also why we are far from done when it comes to covering the recruiting of Dominick McKinley after today — no matter what.: A&M 55/45… would love to eat crow tonight for you alls sake!*** 2024 three-star London (EN) NFL Academy OLarrived in OKC at 10:30 pm last night. So, what was the first thing the Akinkunmi wanted? Source this morning told OUinsider it was an American staple in fast food, adding, “All big Danny wanted was Chick-fil-a,” the source said. “He had never had it and was so excited to get that for the first time in the south. Apparently, he wasn't disappointed.”Akinkunmi will be in Norman until late Saturday/early Sunday morning before heading back, I’m told. Sources also told OUinsider, “Today is his busiest day on the OV. Lots to go over and lots to see so that (OU) can put its best foot forward here.”As far as chances, I think OU is the leader here. However, it’s going to be interesting to see where the Clemson’s and Miami’s of the world land in all of this. I’m not discounting the Sooners to close the deal here, but something about Akinkunmi and how he is attacking his recruitment says to me that he will take a few OV’s before deciding. That May all hinge how this weekend goes, so we will stay on top of it all. Again, I want to make sure you all understand that do favor the Sooners right now and the OV can’t doing anything but add to that lead.*** I will be out to see 2024 four-star DEin-person tonight before his OV starts. As we have reported for a week now, sources continue to say that Sooners DE coachwill also be there before the Sooners host the elite OKPREPS edge rusher this weekend.I will have more on Okoye, but I do think OU leads by the slightest of margins over Tennessee at this time. Texas and Alabama are also strong players here, but they seem to be trailing the Sooners and Vols at this time.More on the four-star EDGE to come.