DrummBeat: Tuesday recruiting round-up | Sooners have a surprising chance with 4-star EDGE? | More on 4-star WR | 2025 4-star TE | Okoye quotes | MORE

It does seem the Sooners are a bit more confident in where they stand, though I still favor Texas A&M until we hear otherwise.Why you ask?Five-star RB commitSources said, "was working Bussey the whole day when the two were in Norman this past Saturday. Tatum never left his side."As I noted yesterday, this one has a lot of twists and turns still to take place, but A&M will be hard to overcome for anyone. Even so, you can't look past what the Sooners have accomplished in getting the elite Rivals Top 50 overall player back on campus, for an unofficial visit, this past Saturday. A source with ties to it all told OUinsider, "It's not over for (OU) at all," the source said. "() family love it (at Oklahoma) and he has such a great relationship with, and the man that has been big in this recruitment as well,."Duby is a WR assistant that has become a strong presence in the current players and recruits lives, according to what I have heard over the last several months. Several sources have been quite complimentary of the WR assistant and former Sooners star WRpublicly showed his gratitude for Duby after announcing he was headed to the NFL. So, he is more of a lurker in the shadows type of assistant, but one that seems to be big for the Sooners across the board, nonetheless.All that said, I expect A&M to be the pick but the Sooners have not closed this door and are slowly pushing what little was open even wider by the day. Will it be enough come September 28th? Not so sure just yet, but it's more interesting than it was a week ago, that's for sure.More to come on Bussey if we get something worth passing along.*** Okay, so we know 2024 DEis set announce his decision on September 6th. The four-star and Rivals250 edge rusher has been to OU on several occasions. The last most notable and recent visit was the ChampUBBQ back in June. However, since then, he has visited A&M on a few occasions and Texas. So, knowing all of that, the first thing you would think of was this was an A&M and Texas battle, right? That may not be the case, from what I am gathering. It seems that sources around the four-star EDGE seem to feel this one is more of a Texas/OU battle than Texas/Texas A&M battle. Not discounting A&M, but things seem to have shifted in recent weeks with Zu, but none of the programs have given up here so expect more updates.So where does that put the Sooners? First things first, sources seem to feel there is a potential visit with him and his brother, Ziky, this weekend to Norman. That said, I can tell you all that the visit was scheduled prior to Umeozulu announcing that he would decide on September 6th. How you take that bit of information is up to you. For me, I tend to want to find out a bit more before I lean on that potential visit as being more definitive. The real truth to the visit or not will, obviously, be where Zina commits tomorrow. Hard to see Zu visiting the Sooners if he is a Horn come tomorrow afternoon.Secondly, there seems to be some obvious confidence in Austin when it comes to the Horns' chances with the Allen (TX) four-star DE. Umeozulu was in Austin watching the his older brother, Neto, and Texas open up their season versus Rice this past weekend. It was soon after his weekend visit to Texas when Umeozulu tweeted his decision date. Of course, that sounds ominous to the Sooners' chances when you look at it from just that perspective, but when you also know that his brother didn't start at OL for Texas, things get a bit more interesting. Especially when I am told that was the expectation for his older brother this season.Now, I want you all to understand that I would tread lightly here. Yes, there is some cause for concern in Austin, but I am also told that Zina seems to know where he is leaning, and with OU not having been told anything just yet, per sources, I wouldn't hold my breathe there.So why are the Sooners having some optimism here if I am telling you all not hold your breathe? For starters, the Sooners made a hugely strong impression on Zina and his family at the ChampUBBQ. One source even told me, "The Umeozulu's were all about (Oklahoma) at that point," the source said. "It wasn't a post-visit high, either. Zu was communicating with (OU) more than anyone else following that visit, and before he left Norman he gave (OU) reason to feel they were in a great position to land him when things were all said and done. (OU) had, and still has, a reason to feel good about him."Since then, the two sides have communicated a great deal and one source told me today, "Zu stays in constant communication with (OU) and is very close with," the source noted. "He is also very tight with (OU) top targetand commitmentsand. His former teammates at Allen are in his ear constantly about joining them."Lastly, on the OU side of things, the Sooners were the first to offer his brother, Ziky, a preferred walk-on spot. Obviously, since then, the other schools have done the same but it was the Sooners who were first to do so and it was the others that followed them. Something that has continually resonated with Zu's parents from the start.: I honestly still think this one will be Texas, but I am far less confident in that than I was just even yesterday. Could the Sooners be used as a misdirection in this? Sure. But I don't believe that is the case, with Zu so close with so many in Norman or heading/potentially heading to Norman. I can't imagine him wanting to burn that bridge.Still, the Horns seem to be the obvious the pick from the start and sometimes that is how things play out in the end. But, Oklahoma is making a strong late push. However, I am still not sure that will be enough in the end. Because of that, if I am you all I would expect Texas to be the pick, but pleasantly surprised if the Sooners pull off the stunner.We are still digging on this and should know more as OU gets Zu on the phone later today. Stay tuned.As I type this, I am told OU is feeling a bit more confident in their chances. Again, there is 24 hours to go and we all have seen how that amount of time can change things. I also am still a bit more suspicious in all of this than most it seems. However, I am not doing you all right if I don't tell you what I am told. Still hard for me to wrap my head around all of this, but I did want to pass that along.Again, expect Texas but know that OU is making moves and be surprised if it's OU. That's the best I can say right now as I continue to try and wrap my head around things and sift through a lot of noise in the Umeozulu recruitment.*** Quick note on some 2024 four-star DLbuzz?Don't be shocked to see BOTHandin Melissa this weekend. Again, that is the buzz on the street, and according to sources in Melissa. That said, I want you all to remember that Bates was slated to be at four-star and Rivals150 DLgame last weekend as well. I don't expect any changes this time around, but I did want to point that at to you all.: I still very much like the Sooners' chances here and my FC, so you take that how you will.I spoke to a few sources over the last few days and there is a strong sense that the OKPreps four-star TE doesn't last more than a few months before deciding on the Sooners. A source yesterday told OUinsider, "never left Robert's side while they were at the game on Saturday," the source noted. "Whenever I saw one, I saw the other. Those two have created quite the bond with one another. Hard to see this one going anywhere but OU."Another source spoke about the Sooners four-star QB commit,and his recruiting prowess, saying, "That guy might be the most influential recruiter (OU) has had as the leader of a class and that is saying a lot withandin the previous two classes. Those two were and have been phenomenal helping recruit kids and as leaders of their classes," the source said about Sperry always recruiting. "He just clicks with everyone. Literally. Offense. Defense. Doesn't matter. If the staff points Sperry toward a kid, he will get to work and (OU) seems to always have a shot because of that."As for Roberts, he does want to take a few visits to a few more places, but withandand company putting on the pressure, I am not sure all of those visits get taken before Roberts decides on the Sooners in the end. Why I still very much like my FC with the four-star TE to Oklahoma.On a not so good note, I am told that the five-star OL didn't make it to Norman this past weekend. That said, it's not all bad there, with several sources still strongly favoring the Oklahoma for Fasusi and the sources also feeling there is a chance that the five-star does make it to Norman for the SMU game.We will update you all on the visit as we get a list going in the next 24-48 hours, but I still think the Sooners are in prime position for the elite OL either way.***Okoye called me on his way home from his official with OU. From the start of the conversation you could tell things were trending in the Sooners' direction, with Okoye telling OUinsider, "Did you see the game? What's not to like? They did exactly what they said they were going to do on defense and that was improve. So everything that I questioned about them and everything that kept me from liking them last year was gone," Okoye told OUinsider. "I loved the atmosphere, too. It was lit. The defense played the style of defense I expect from a BV coached team and they weren't timid. They showed that grit and passion that I felt they lacked last year. Again, why I had my doubts, but 73-0 speaks for itself and the shutout part does too."Okoye also told OUinsider that his decision timeline is changing, adding, "I could do it anytime," Okoye said. "When I am ready, I will be ready and announce, and I think it'll be much sooner than anyone thinks."Just wanted to add a few interview notes and quotes from Okoye that I have been sitting on from Sunday. He hasn't said he would be taking any other visits and sources I talk with are still up in the air on that, too, saying, "No one knows. He hasn't publicly committed anywhere, so that leaves a lot of gray area forto work through on the visit stuff. Just feels like he is leaning toward (OU) pretty heavily after his official visit."Again, we were the first to tell you all this thing is trending in the Sooners' direction and that things are more and more starting to look as if OU will be hard to overcome. I had my emojis the other day and I want you all take that as if I put my FC in for the Sooners. That was the intentions. So, if this does move away from OU, I am just as liable as those that did put picks in. However, I made a few promises to a few people to hold off on the picks. PT is following suit, so don't take our lack of FC's as trepidation with Okoye. We very much favor the Sooners and that would be the pick if we hadn't made the promises we did.Take that how you all will.**** More notes to come.