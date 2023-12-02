DrummBeat: Transfer DT note (Fri 6:15 PM)

Briefly exchanged texts with Harvard transfer DTtoday. The highly-coveted DT told OUinsider, “(Oklahoma) has reached out,” Griffith said. “Just waiting on the offer now. One I would definitely have interest in.”First, I think we can all agree that first name is GOLD! Having a DT named Thor is perfection. However, we have reported that OU seems to be wanting to see how the portal shakes out over the next week before going all-in on several targets.Knowing that, there is still significant interest on both sides right now. But with numbers pretty tight, it’s also understandable why OU has made it very clear they are going to turnover every stone before they throw their name in the hat for portal targets.We will update you once we have more but with Griffith talking to me today, I wanted to pass that along.