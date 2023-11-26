DrummBeat: Sunday buzz/rumors and notes on Lebby and MSU | OC search for OU and more (Sun 2:45pm)

Expecting Jeff Lebby to be announced at some point today unless things drag along. At this point, it is just a formality and an announcement has been the plan today, at least from what we have heard and reported over the last 24hrs.



If that changes, we will update you all. Can’t imagine it dragging much past tomorrow.



Also, as I’ve noted in a previous post, there will be a search and I expect some bigger names to throw their names in the hat. The OC job at OU is a coveted one. That said, the leader in the clubhouse has been and is Seth Littrell. The bigger question is if he wants it right now, according to a few sources. As coveted as the job is, I’m hearing Littrell has very much enjoyed the time with family and the ability to be more present with them due to his analyst job.



Even with that potentially being the case with Littrell, money will be a big deal and can change some thoughts on certain issues, so I’m far from saying he wouldn’t take the job. As a matter of fact, I still feel he would if offered.



That said, he, Matt Wells, Joe Jon Finley and a few others (likely from the search by BV to fill the position) will be looked at by Venables.





Just some interesting thoughts and buzz/rumors we are hearing and wanted you all updated.



*** Will have another update soon but wanted to update you all on a few things we are hearing through the buzz/rumor mill today.



*** Oh, and a name I like and think OU should look into if they want to hire from outside: Will Stein from Oregon.



Stein has Texas roots having coached at Lake Travis and QC/analyst at Texas/Louisville. Was also an assistant at UTSA, so roots in the south and Texas are deep.



Would he leave UO? No idea. But I think his offense fits Arnold, Sperry and Hawkins’ abilities and skill sets.



Thoughts on that if attainable? Again, no idea on contract or what OU would need to do…