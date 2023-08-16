DrummBeat: Scrimmage today and fall camp team notes (UPDATE 4:20 pm Wed)

UPDATE 4:20 PM WEDS



*** First and foremost, I have been told today was the defenses day. Obviously, if you remember our notes on Saturday, it was the offense that had the better day. Today, Brent Venables and his defense played the best, but also was told, "Still so much to fix. It's never perfect. Tackling still has to be better. Can't make a big play and then miss on another. That's what I would say, but overall the defense was much better this time around for sure," according to a source.



*** Several deep balls were caught the other day as well. We documented that in our notes Saturday, but that wasn't the case today. Sources told OUinsider, "The secondary was on it with one-on-one's. They were making competitive plays. They weren't getting lost and were getting making it very difficult even passes seemed to be right on the money."



*** On that same note, I am told Nic Anderson caught a pass for a TD that was what some would call "a big play." But I can also say that it wasn't like last weekend where Andrel Anthony and Nic Anderson torched the secondary a bit. The secondary shut that down, for the most part, today.



*** TE Austin Stogner wasn't out there full force and that is because OU is looking to have some more depth at the position. All that said, I am told Stogner did catch a TD and was told he caught "three or four passes."



*** The defensive line was more dominant today, according to multiple sources. I continue to hear Da'Jon Terry, Rondell Bothroyd and Trace Ford as names that are having big fall camps. R Mason Thomas has been as well, but he is also working to get through some things after being in a boot for a bit. He got out of that earlier this week, so that is a good thing. Sources -- all of them -- have such high expectations for those guys and edge players like Ethan Downs and even PJ Adebawore in situational duty.



*** You hear all of that and it kind of sounds like the QB's had a bad day, but I am told that isn't the case. Almost everyone said Dillon Gabriel was "in control" and "took what the secondary gave him."



*** I also continue to hear Jackson Arnold makes plays, but that he is "still learning to process things like he needs to right now."



Source also add that Arnold is going to "get you with his feet." A source said, "He just extends plays so well, but sometimes it's because he hasn't processed things the way or as quickly as he should. But he is getting better and better and gives that QB room much more confidence with him as the backup."



*** Another WR that was good today was Gavin Freeman. Source told OUinsider, "He just makes plays. He finds a way to get open and the ball seems to always find him. But a lot of that has to do with how precise he runs his routes."



*** Was told that safety Reggie Pearson "lit up a few guys today" and was also told via a source, "[Reggie] Pearson will clean your clock from time to time, but he also has to be more consistent in tackling in the open field and with his run fits. He is getting there. Consistency comes with practice and he has time. (OU) already feels good about him compared to where things were last year at that position."



Obviously, that was their feeling outside of Billy Bowman, who has been a strong player at safety for OU. Bowman had a few plays today that saved the defense and broke up a big pass, I am told.



*** On that note of Pearson 'lighting up a few guys,' I am told he went all in on a run fit today and caused a huge fumble.



*** Was also told freshman DB Peyton Bowen looked today. I'm told he broke up a few passes and made a big play on a deep ball saving a TD. Bowen spoke about him being ready to be "thrown into the fire" yesterday when he met with media. Sources also confirmed how much of a player Bowen has been the last week or so, adding, "It all comes so natural for him and [Peyton] Bowen has elite football IQ as well. So you won't be able to hold him off the field for long and each day you see it getting more and more easy for him in BV's system. He gets things so fast."



Sooners head coach Brent Venables talked about Bowen lately as well, saying, “(I’m) really excited about Peyton,” Venables said. “Obviously, (we) feel strong he’s going to help us immediately. The game’s easy for him. (For the) good ones, it is. He finds the ball. He gets concepts. The moment never gets too big for him. He takes a challenge well. Incredibly coachable. Comes from a great system, so he brings a lot of that with him. So he understands the game. He can take one language and translate it to another language that means the same thing. It’s not too much for him. He doesn’t get paralyzed in that.



“Tough, physical, great range, ball skills, tremendous anticipation. He can play a lot of spots. He’s working at safety and lots of spots… We’ve got to find a role for him and give him what he can handle so he can be a great player.”



*** So far, this is the best we have heard of the defense in live action, so you're starting to see the new guys pick things up. That said, the feeling is still there is a long way to go to be where OU wants to be on the defensive side of the ball. But with how improved the defensive line is, there should be marked growth from year one to year two.



Finally, one source told me, "(OU) is going to be much more physical across the board," the source said of the defense. "But if consistency remains an issue, there are going to be some big plays given up and that is what (OU) is ironing up and trying to tighten up before the season kicks off. They (the defensive players) are getting there and are much further along than day one, so there are major positives that come with those so-called negatives, too."



*** I will have more notes as we go through the next day or so. Just wanted to get some of these team and scrimmage notes, combined, to you all for now. But it's early and I will continue to speak with a few guys and accumulate information. So stay tuned in this thread for updates.



















Just like last time, I’ll see what I can get over the next 24hrs or so and update this thread. But here is what I know about today and some practice scheduling with school starting:



*** 10 am.



*** Ends around 12:30-1 pm



*** Saturday they are doing a situational scrimmage.



*** Also, they are starting to hold back on some of the starting and top guys going live for too long. And will be taking the day off on Thursday with school starting.



*** After that, it will be three days on and one day off until game week, according to sources. As BV has said to us (the media), they get the same amount of reps, but are going less days. So all he asks is that when they are at practice, the players give their all and focus in. So far, that has been the case.



*** More to come.