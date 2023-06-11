DrummBeat: Quick note on a few visitors | 5-star DL | 4-star DB | 4-star WR (Sat 11:35 pm)

Brandon Drumm
Apr 28, 2023
*** So far, Oklahoma feels there is some very positive movement for five-star DE/DL Williams Nwaneri.
According to sources I spoke with this earlier evening, I have been told that Oklahoma has made sure Nwaneri knew he was more than a priority. However, there is also some hesitation if this gets down to NIL, with Tennessee hanging around and the Vols being the Sooners biggest competition.
That said, a source well-versed in the five-stars recruitment told OUinsider, “[Williams] Nwaneri and Coach [Miguel] Chavis have a ridiculously close relationship. You can see it in the way they interact. With Cayden [Green] being Nwaneri’s host, he is very at home in Norman.”
EDIT 12:16 am: Reached out for clarification and was told late tonight that my source got the hosting mixed up for Nwaneri. Cayden Green hosted Zandamela until he left. Source said once a good portion of the offense left for the DIMETIME retreat adjustments were made. Green was around (was with Nwaneri here and there for comfortability) and that is where the mixup happened.
Just wanted to clarify as I said I would. Hated bothering sources this late, but something like that needed clarification. My apologies.
Another source told me, “The visit is going really well. He’s a great kid, from a great family.”
Essentially, no matter how you slice it, things seem to be moving in the right direction.
The five-star will meet with Brent Venables, Miguel Chavis and Todd Bates tomorrow before leaving and that’s where the big pitch will take place for the Sooners. It will be at that point where OU will know exactly how things could potentially unfold moving forward, and myself and Parker will make sure we have the latest for you.
*** 2024 four-star CB Eli Bowen ***
Look, things are going really well, but much like with his older brother Peyton Bowen, there is some mystery in how Eli [Bowen] is going about his recruitment.
I’m told that his family has been very open to CB coach and Co-DC Jay Valai, as well as safety coach Brandon Hall. Those two have been with the Bowen family from the time they arrived on campus, and they obviously have a very strong bond with them following the Sooners’ recruitment of his older brother.
One source that I spoke with today told OUinsider that making sure Eli knows he is more than Peyton’s little brother and that he is a vital piece of their ‘24 class is priority number one with him.
The Sooners know it’s not a done deal with the younger Bowen, and that Texas gets a crack at it next week — though Eli playing against big bro in a rivalry game does seem a bit off right now.
That said, sources do feel good about things and where family was once against Oklahoma, they are now 100% on board, so the confidence coming out of the Switzer Center does seem a bit warranted for now.
I’ll try and get more definitive info and concrete info on how things went after Bowen leaves, but as of now, Oklahoma feels like they are hitting a lot of the right buttons. What OU is working to do is close this one out, with the hopes the Texas visit doesn’t take place — though the feeling is it will happen next week at this time.
Still, Peyton and Eli have always wanted to play together. At OU they have that chance and that is the picture OU is painting for Eli Bowen. It’s a matter of letting him be the one to make that decision, along with the four-star feeling at home with it all.
More to come here…
*** Four-star WR Zion Ragins ***
I’ll make this quick….
I’m gonna put in a FC here. Seems like Emmett Jones and Ragins have really hit it off and things have gone as good as they possibly have gone on the OV.
A source told me, “Ragins is smaller in stature, but he can go. Built a lot like Hollywood Brown was and anytime you can get some speed in the slot, you’ll push for that every time.”
Again, I like where OU is trending here and am putting in a FC because of that.
