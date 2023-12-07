DrummBeat: Note on Sooners OL transfer offer | Name to watch at RB in the portal | WR portal news & MORE! (Thu 11:15pm)

Sooners offered Michigan State OL/OGrecently and since then has been recruiting him pretty vigorously.Because of that, and his teammates/former teammates and good friendsandon the Sooners’ team and/or committed OU, things have been moving fast for the Sooners. So with that, the expectation is that OU will be hosting him next week for an official visit.*** A name to watch for OU is one that hasn’t officially entered the transfer portal and that is South Carolina transfer RBJust in soeaking with sources, I have been told that if/when Anderson does officially enter, I’m told that there will be some communication. Something to watch as OU tries to get another RB on the roster for 2024.Anderson had 700+ yards this past season for a flailing eUSC team.*** Finally, I’m also told that OU is gonna start kicking the tires around at WR in the portal. That wasn’t the case until a few days ago, so a name or two to follow are(was recruited to UNT by Littrell) and Purdue transfer WRI expect the Sooners and WR coachnarrow in on three or four guys and go from there.*** Reminder that the Sooners will be by to see UNT transfer OLtoday for an in-home visit.There are some that feel he might be one of the better OL in the transfer portal, so I expect the Sooners to make a strong push.*** Finally, OU will kick the tires around with Texas A&M transfer OL. He’s another OL that is VERY HIGHLY regarded and will at the very least get a call from Sooners OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh.I’m working on gathering a real list of players that OU will look at to fill in for NFL bound LB Danny Stutsman.More on that later.