DrummBeat: More team notes | Transfer portal note (Tues 6:44 pm)

*** Again, more confidence that DG will be playing this Friday.



*** There are a few sources that feel Dillon Gabriel “will 100% play” this Friday. I’m not sure I’m there yet (DG was limited and didn’t on Monday), but I do believe that is the intention DG has. And according to a few sources, DG is telling folks he will play and intends to do so.



How he feels tomorrow and Thursday will CRITICAL.



*** The offensive staff is still getting Jackson Arnold ready as if he will go. The Sooners’ staff is covering all their bases, so if DG begins to have symptoms they have their guy ready.



And with a week of preparation as if he will be the guy, the staff and team has a ton of confidence in JFA.



*** Gentry Williams is another player that is trending well, but much like DG, it will be more known the day of the game rather than early this week. Still, he’s getting better and the Sooners could definitely use a healthy GW at the other CB spot. A position that has been picked on with Williams out.



*** Trying to get a few more updates for you all. Hope to have more as the week moves along.



Side note: We have heard the buzz on some potential transfers and their interest in OU, but with them not being in the portal, and it all not opening up until first week of December, it is all rumors.



Thus, we aren’t naming names outside of one. That one is Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart. What I can tell you is that his people have interest in OU, but the Sooners are one of several teams in the running.



As for other names, there is buzz that some other names of interest might get in and have an eye on Oklahoma, but as I said, it’s rumors until it happens so we will refrain from just throwing names out there and getting your hopes up before it becomes a real thing.



Just know we have had our ears on the ground and heard about Stewart for a few weeks now. However, it’s just now starting to take real shape with him potentially not playing this weekend.



We will continue to follow him and others and see where it goes and update you all as we get more.