DrummBeat: Monday evening OC buzz/rumors & tidbits | Hot Board names and some background (UPDATE Mon 10:43pm)

UPDATE 10:43 PM



And just like that, I spoke to a source very, very close to Sonny Cumbie and they told me, "He's been hiring a new DC, so it's been hectic for [Cumbie]," the source said. "He feels he can get that thing rolling there, so I would be surprised if he listened."



Another few sources thought with how things had gone there and some of the staff changes already, that he would have at least been interested. That seems to not be the case, as I trust this source and all things regarding Cumbie.











****************



*** Okay, I have done some digging tonight and there is some feeling that Joe Jon Finley continues to be a strong name in not only being the potential interim OC for the bowl game (whatever that may be), but also a strong name to replace Jeff Lebby.



Again, nothing has really been solidified just yet, but there is some strong talk regarding the longtime Sooners TE coach, and what makes this interesting is that JJF has learned from a lot of offensive 'gurus' over the years like Lincoln Riley and also Josh Heupel/Jeff Lebby. Had a source today tell me, "He may not have any play calling experience, but he can combine some very prolific systems and that is, if nothing less, pretty enticing to Brent Venables."



JJF has also coached under Derek Dooley (OC at Missouri in 2018) and Darrell Dickey at Texas A&M. Again, some really strong offensive minds, not to mention his time as a grad assistant at OU and learning from Heupel there as well.



*** I also know there has been some talk about JJF and MSST new head coach Jeff Lebby trying to get him to Starkville in what would be an elevated role. What I can tell you is that Finley is listening to that idea due to their very, very close relationship. However, if BV offers JJF the OC job, that would be hard to pass up considering most, and most definitely JJF being an alum, would consider the Sooners' OC job a much bigger role in the world of CFB.



*** I have also been told that JJF may have some previous buyouts that could muddy some things up on a move to MSST, but I have yet to get a lot of clarification to all of that. Something Parker and I are working to diligently find out about.



*** As for the Demarco Murray buzz/rumors. I have spoken to a few people inside the Switzer Center and a few others within the OU Athletic Department. What I have been told is that Murray isn't going anywhere.



One source told OUinsider, "If he is (leaving or) listening to an offer from MSST, then it is news to the people around him that would know."



Another source plainly said, "Demarco isn't leaving."



Obviously, in the world of CFB and the coaching carousel, these things could change in a heartbeat, but as of now, we have been unable to confirm anything from any sources on the Demarco rumors other than being told he is staying in Norman.



We will continue to dig around on that and if we start to hear anything that makes us think the situation is changing, we will 100% update you all that rather quickly.





*** Now, on Sooners' offensive analyst Seth Littrell:



What I have heard is that he and BV have at least started to talk about things regarding the Sooners' OC opening. The question I have asked from the start is how does he fit with JJF, Demarco, Bedenbaugh and Jones with the Sooners needing a QB coach on top of the OC position. Littrell has been a ridiculously successful OC throughout his career, but he has only coached TE and RB's as far as positions go.



So, if BV does go with a Co-OC front -- as we have hinted on the emergency podcast and elsewhere -- with either JJF/Littrell or JJF/Matt Wells, it would be one of the those "co-OC" tandems that doesn't really have a lot of experience being strictly a QB coach.



Between the two, it's the JJF/Wells combo that is the most balanced with JJF and Wells both being able to coach their respective positions and both having experience in a multitude of offensive philosophies.



Still, I tend to lean toward Littrell being the highest on BV's list to team up with JJF (if BV decides to go that direction with Co-OC's). But, as I noted yesterday, there are some that question whether Littrell is ready to get back into the coordinator or position coach world just yet. Money changes a lot, but there are a few sources that feel Littrell still is enjoying the analyst role he has held due to the family time he has been able to have the last year or two.



Lastly, on Littrell, I have also heard that he and JJF (as noted earlier) are being talked to by Lebby, so there are still a lot of moving parts that should iron themselves out over the next few days. At least, according to the sources we have spoken with throughout today/tonight.





*** Now, on the national contenders, should BV choose to go that route:





We all think Brent Venables is looking to be keep the continuity within the staff as much as possible. But, if Joe Jon Finley, Demarco Murray, Matt Wells or Seth Littrell aren't fully offered the OC job, or they take a job elsewhere (MSST), here are a few guys that we have heard there are some interest in and/or would be willing to listen to OU:



.



-- Brennan Marion: Reports are out there that Marion has been contacted by the Sooners and that there is some interest there. I have quotes on Marion regarding OU earlier, with a source, adding, "(Marion) would kill it (at OU) and move up quickly. Hope they at least give him a look."



I have not been able to confirm that contact, but Marion is a hot name right now. Even up for the UTEP head coaching gig.



I also spoke with another UNLV source about Marion and the reported interest from OU and they told OUinsider today, "He has been pretty quiet about how he is going to handle some of these head coaching and OC offers, but I think he is really focused on doing right by his players and winning the Mountain West Conference Title."



The source also added that they expect the interest from Marion to be there if OU is seriously inquiring about things, but if a head coaching job that he feels he can win at comes calling that would obviously get the nod. Is UTEP that gig? Just me telling you all how I see it, I say 'no.' But that is just my opinion. Nothing more.



But UTEP has shown interest, per sources, for him to be their next head coach so that could throw a wrench in things if he values that job more than the Sooners OC one (assuming he's a legit candidate).



His offense at UNLV in 2023 is:



#1 in MWC in scoring

#1 in RZ in MWC

#1 in 3rd down MWC

#1 WR yards

#1 QB in pass efficiency

#1 nation in rushing TDs with 36

#23 in PPG

#19 total TDs in nation

#5 in nation RedZone scoring

#4 in nation 3rd down conversion





*** Another name that sources say would listen to OU is Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie. He fits the need of an OC/QB coach, so there is that as well. Cumbie was up for the OC job when Lincoln Riley ultimately got the nod back in 2015.



Cumbie has coached some very prolific offenses over the years at TCU and Texas Tech as well. Cumbie also fits being a "head coach of the offense" like Jeff Lebby, so that why I put him down on the list. He has a lot of leadership experience as a current head coach and interim at Texas Tech as well.



That said, I wouldn't call him a solidified name in all of this, but one that should be filed away.



*** Liberty OC Willy Korn: A Clemson guy. A guy that has been really good at the G5 level as an OC. Whether Venables goes that route or not is another question. But he's a name I like a lot and have said he could quietly be a dark horse here.



*** Colorado OC Sean Lewis: Again, he fits the QB coach/OC. Has had really successful offenses and is a very highly thought of QB coach after stints at Bowling Green, Syracuse, and now Colorado. The offense at Colorado was on fire to start the year, but the depth and talent on the offensive line was an issue. Still, he took over an ailing offense that was 1-11 the year prior, and won four games this year. Did so with starting QB out last several games as well.



Lewis was also the head coach at Kent State when they came to town last season. BV praised Lewis and how he ran his program then, so there some respect there.



Lewis being a previous head coach is something that is intriguing to BV and others, with Lewis having interest in the job, per sources. If BV does decide to look outside the current staff, that is something to watch just as...



Kansas OC Andy Kotelnicki: I have had a few sources inside the Switzer Center tell me that Venables and how Kotelnicki runs his offense "just fit."



The Kansas offense gave the Sooners fits and one of their two losses on the season. Kansas averaged 33.6 points per game (ranked 30th) this season as well.



With Venables being a defensive-minded head coach, there are some that feel the balance that Kansas has played with under Kotelnicki makes him a very viable contender if BV chooses to look outside his staff to fill the OC position.



HOWEVER, the issue you have with him is a buyout and the fact he is looking to be a head coach more than move to another offensive coordinator spot. At least that is what OUinsider is being told as of November 27th. Can that change? Of course. Will it? We don't know, but we will keep him on our list just in case.



*** There will be other names that pop-up until the OC position is filled, but we wanted to get what we are hearing tonight and some more names out there to you all to make sure you all know what we are hearing and some of the rumors/buzz that is floating around as Brent Venables and the Sooners look to fill the OC job.