A very notable coaching staff nugget (Mon 8:20am)

Here’s a tidbit that will be of interest to you members.



Multiple sources have indicated to us that DeMarco Murray isn’t the only Oklahoma assistant that’s been pursued as of late by one of college football’s blue-blood programs. We’re told that Michigan — which is making big-money moves galore right now — offered Miguel Chavis a substantial pay increase to come to Ann Arbor and coach their defensive line. The Wolverines are in search of a replacement for Greg Scruggs, who resigned last week after an OWI arrest. Chavis shares some network connections with Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, which helped solidify the Sooners’ defensive ends coach as a strong candidate for the position at UM.



You shouldn’t hear any strong public buzz about this, though, because we’re told it was addressed rather expediently. Chavis made it clear to Oklahoma that he would prefer to stay put, and the administration moved quickly to make some improvements to his contractual situation. He won’t be going anywhere.



This means that every one of OU’s on-field assistants with any sort of tenure (i.e., Seth Littrell and Zac Alley excluded) has received at least one job offer elsewhere in the P4 or NFL ranks this offseason. Some of those offers have been reported and some haven’t. But every single one of those assistants, without exception, has been pursued (and offered more money) by a viable suitor. And in every case, Oklahoma has retained the services of the coach in question. The OU administration isn’t playing patty-cake with contracts. And it certainly helps that, in the words of one source, “these guys want to be with Coach V.”



I would say it’s quite a feather in Chavis’ cap that after just two years as an on-field assistant, he had the chance to coach the defensive line for the reigning national champions. And what’s even more impressive is that his devotion to Oklahoma ultimately overrode any ambitions he had about that opportunity. The Sooners got ‘em a good one.