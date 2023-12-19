DrummBeat: Dominick McKinley notes | Transfer CB in contact with Sooners? | 4-star DL note | Team notes and more (Tue 2:55 pm)

Update 2:55 pm



I know there is some buzz that Dominick McKinley may sign tomorrow, but I was able to independently confirm that to NOT be the case.



What I can also confirm is that UT was treading water a bit there but over the last day or so they have started to gain traction with LSU and OU.



Also, I don’t not expect McKinley to stick with A&M as things stand.



Let the games begin… Round 2.







********







*** We will start with the Sooners pursuit (once again) with 2024 four-star DL Dominick McKinley.



Oklahoma did their in-home with McKinley last Thursday, and from all accounts, that in-home went as well as it possibly could. Sooners DL coach and Co-DC Todd Bates, and head coach Brent Venables, both, were in Lafayette (LA) seeing the top-tier Texas A&M DL commit.



*** Now, where things stand with OU is a bit complex, though the Sooners do feel they are in a good spot heading into Early NSD on Wednesday (he isn't signing until February as a reminder). Does that mean the Sooners lead? Far from it. However, I do know his mother really likes the Sooners' staff and I can tell you that OU will play the NIL game with McKinley. Because of those two facts, I am also told that OU is working on getting McKinley back up to Norman for a visit in January.



On the flip side, it also sounds like LSU has made significant strides over the last few months and they are working on hosting DM on an official visit in January. Brian Kelley has put in a ton of work to try and get the Tigers back into good graces with the McKinley's. I am not ready to say they are back at the top, but they are a team worth paying attention to over the next month and a half or so.



As for the Aggies, they are working on keeping DM and still are in play. As a matter of fact, I am told they will be in play until a decision is made to stay or go elsewhere, with the family wanting to give them an opportunity to build a relationship with them. How that plays out over the course of the next month or so will be telling.



Finally, Texas is the other team in play. How much in play is where it gets kind of dicey, with several sources acting as if the Longhorns aren't even pushing DM too hard to join their class these days. Could that change? Absolutely. Why I will continue to tell you to not get too wrapped up in December notes, but...





Quick Take: We honestly have a month and a half before this thing with McKinley is finalized, so what we hear now could be completely different than what know in late January. That said, LSU has made some strong inroads and Brian Kelley has been working on the elite DL for some time. Still, the issues remain of who the defensive staff will be with the Tigers after the bowl game. Right now, there is buzz that Kelley could move on from the current staff, so if a visit took place, who would be hosting DM on the defensive staff? That, among a few other things, could work against the Tigers, but what is in their favor is mom and brother being close. That's why there are a lot of people that feel LSU could end up winning out in February.



As for the Sooners, we stated they are working on a January visit and some feel they are pushing to get the proverbial last at-bat with McKinley. Again, if that takes place, and the Sooners push out a decent NIL package, the Sooners would definitely pique the four-star DL interest and make this battle with A&M and LSU even more intriguing down the stretch.



Will Texas make a concerted effort is something that we have yet to see, with Venables and Kelley being the only head coaches with prior relationships showing up to do in-homes with DM. The other was Syracuse Fran Brown. Most don't consider them a threat -- at least not yet -- even with Elijah Robinson on staff.



Patience will win out here. Just be cautious in how you approach this recruitment. That's my only advice for you insiders.





*** A source with direct knowledge told OUinsider last night that the Sooners have already been in contact with USC transfer and former five-star CB Domani Jackson.



Sooners CB coach Jay Valai was his recruiter while at Alabama and had the Crimson Tide in the lead right before NSD. So much that FC's and CB's were put in the Tides' favor. Obviously, a late OV swayed things in the Trojans' favor in the end, but it comes as no surprise that OU is a team that made contact with Jackson rather quickly after his entry into the transfer portal. Especially when you add the above notes to DJ liking the Sooners as well during his high school recruitment.



Michigan and Alabama are the other two programs I would watch closely, with the Wolverines being the one that I feel will be very much a threat to anyone trying to get involved here. That's just my initial gut feeling.





*** I know that there has been some buzz on four-star DL Daelyn Evans and the Sooners. We can confirm that there is mutual interest between the two, but as far as a visit? That is something that has yet to be officially set up, with no date set for his potential OV to OU.



So, why is the above significant? Well, Evans took an official to A&M recently and some sources feel that could have swayed the four-star DL to stay committed to Aggies. Others think it could have swayed him even more to sign on December 20th. If that is the case, things will obviously be dead between he and OU, so that is something we are also watching.



Tomorrow will be pivotal with him.





*** Today is the final practice before players head home for a few days for Christmas time with their families and then arrive back t in San Antonio to finish up Alamo Bowl game prep. The team will arrive in San Antonio on December 24th, so they will be getting the 20th to 23rd with families.



OU has been bowl prepping since this past weekend and the team has been "physical" in how they are getting ready, per a source. That physicality spilled over into two altercations the past few days. Both headed by one individual on the OL, but as far as anyone removed from the team or "lockers cleaned out," we commented that was exaggerated in the thread about it yesterday, but wanted to make sure you all have a pinned note on it as well to clear false narratives out there.