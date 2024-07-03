Look, I don’t want to get your hopes up here, but what I’m hearing right now is that OU is battling LSU for current Texas DL commit. Not counting out UT, obviously. And for obvious reasons.Most of the sources that I speak with (and spoke with again this morning) have LSU in mind when it comes to Brown, but the Sooners andhaven’t waved the white flag on the July 5th announcement. More on that below.Also, I know some have reported that it was gonna be a July 4th decision, but I spoke to a source close to Brown this morning and was told that he decided the Fourth of July should be “a family day.”We will see if that stays pat, but the source I spoke with was directly in the innermost circle of Brown’s camp.Source also told me that OU and LSU seem to be the two biggest players — even though Brown is still committed to Texas.That part is interesting.I say that because sources in Norman have some confidence, but even so, sources in Norman also are aware that LSU has very much made their mark with Brown and his family.On the flip side, so has OU. But the question is to what extent, right? What I do know is thatandhave been putting in a lot of work with Brown.“(OU) made a big mark on that visit and sold Brown, his mom and his family well,” the source noted. “Bates and Chavis have been really putting in a lot of work.”I’m still doing some digging but this is one I would just be pleasantly surprised if Brown chooses the Sooners here. The family has kept things very close to the vest, but there is some LSU buzz out there. Just not anything I have been able to 100% confirm just yet — as far as decisions go.Will keep digging and update as I get more.