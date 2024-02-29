Drumm Beat: In-state Rivals250 DB has big spring visits ahead, but where does OU stand? | Narrowing down top schools soon? | Decision timeline

Brandon Drumm
Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
-
Apr 28, 2023
-
- 4,433
-
- 45,400
-
- 113
*** I went by Carl Albert today to check-in on the 2025 Sooners commits, along with the lone Titan not committed to the Sooners, in four-star DB Trystan Haynes.
Haynes and I spoke a bit about his spring and what he has going on so far. The four-star DB is currently focusing on track at this time, but also said that he is training and working on his overall footwork and defensive back technique with his trainer, Dwight Dobbins.
*** As for Haynes and his recruitment, the Rivals250 talent told me that he has three (for sure) spring visits upcoming.
*** First, will be Miami.
Haynes made it sound like they would be spending a few days down in South Florida to make the trip worthwhile for him and his family. Naturally, that sounds like a visit that will happen during spring break. Though the exact date wasn't set just yet, but it will be very soon.
*** Now, the second visit that is set up for Haynes is with Texas A&M on April 13th.
Haynes expressed that he likes the new staff there and feels comfortable with them already. He has been to A&M before, but this will be the first trip to College Station since the staff changed up so drastically. Haynes said the idea of the visit was to get in front of A&M's new staffers and see how he feels they relate to one another in person.
*** The last visit is to OU for their spring game on April 20th.
The good news is that Haynes will be joined by his fellow Carl Albert teammates, and Sooners commits, in four-star QB Kevin Sperry, four-star ATH Trynae Washington, and three-star LB Marcus James.
All four teammates are close and get along really well. All they do is joke with one another, so when I asked to get a group photo with the Sooners' Carl Albert commits, Marcus James and Kevin Sperry turned to Haynes and joked with him, saying, "Hey, Trystan! All you have to do is say that three-syllabled word (committed) and you can join us in the photo."
Haynes laughed it off, but when I spoke with him afterwards about taking all five official visits, the four-star told me, "I am getting a bit drained on recruiting so we will see. I don't know if I want to take that many just yet." Obviously, his feelings could change after visiting Miami and Texas A&M, but with OU getting the final spring game visit from him, I think there is a real chance the Sooners make a big splash with him.
*** All that said, I do think that the new offer from Notre Dame is one that has Haynes' attention. I say that because former 2006 OKPREPS and Northeast HS star, George West, who also played for the Irish, is a family friend of Haynes' family. West is currently the Executive Director, Regional Development in the Irish athletic department, so a visit to South Bend this spring or summer isn't something that would surprise me.
*** In the end, I am starting to get a feeling that even though Haynes is a bit of a wildcard right now, there are some around him that feel the Sooners are making the right moves and pushing the right buttons to keep the Rivals250 defensive back in the Sooner State. No one is overly confident about that, but a source did tell OUinsider, "Trystan will tell you that he is getting a bit tired of the process, and the more that happens, the more it seems things are working in OU's favor," the source said. "Oddly enough, as tired as he may be with some things in his process, he is still very open to listen to coaches and programs. So until he stops taking visits, it's hard to get a real grasp on what's going on in his head regarding his recruiting."
That same source did end by saying that he would favor OU right now, but weren't sure by how much.
MY OVERALL TAKE: I, too, favor the Sooners. Even if it is by just a bit right now. I will explain it all below:
First, even though I expect Haynes to be at a few of the Sooners' spring practices, along with him having a visit set OU's spring game, I have yet to put in a Rivals Future Cast because he plays things so close to the vest and has visited several schools, with more visits still in the cards (as noted above).
However, I will add that OU will be in the narrowed down top six list that Haynes tells me he will be dropping 'soon.' And as noted above, there are also visits to Miami and Texas A&M set for the spring. I will also reiterate that there is also a potential visit to Notre Dame that Haynes would like to take, but it's not set just yet. Again, more of a 'we will see' than 'it is happening' visit for now.
That said, if the Sooners can make their expected move this spring, I genuinely feel Oklahoma can solidify themselves to the point a decision could come by the middle of June. The issue is going to be holding off the other five programs on that soon-to-be top six list the four-star DB says is coming down the pike. And with schools like ND, Bama, Tennessee, Oregon, A&M, Miami and LSU recruiting him, it's going to be tough for Haynes to narrow it down. It's going to be even tougher for OU to hold off a narrowed listed version of those schools.
Still, with his OU committed teammates in his ear every day, and the Sooners having a strong relationship with Haynes, his family and his coaches, I just find it hard to see him not being at OU when the dust settles. But I will let that proverbial dust settle a bit more before I go making picks.
