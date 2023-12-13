Cayden Green update (Wed 12:30pm)

Based on numerous sourced calls tonight and this morning, I can give you all the following summary of where things stand.— According to multiple sources, the family did finally talk to OU last night. Over the course of those conversations, I am told the Greens essentially communicated to OU that this decision had nothing to do with either their relationship with Bill Bedenbaugh, or the on-field development at Oklahoma. So 1) for those who insist on holding Bedenbaugh accountable for this loss, just keep that in mind, and 2) if it isn’t about Bedenbaugh, it all effectively points to one rationale for Green’s departure.— I corresponded a bit further with Green himself last night, and this I am willing to pass along: in his own words, he said, “I just did what I felt was best for me, my mental state, and my family.” Obviously, that’s the epitome of a standard answer about a decision to enter the portal, but there you have it straight from the horse’s mouth, in case you were curious.— I’m told the Sooners had previously accommodated Green with an NIL figure that not only met his requests, but actually valued him as a tackle and not a guard (obviously, tackles have a higher price point). What he wanted from OU monetarily, he was all set to receive.— The Sooners are still actively trying to patch things up and get Green back in the fold, but I have no expectation that will happen. There is still a lack of clarity from the OU side as to exactly why the Green family became dissatisfied. And it’s hard to plug a proverbial leak when you don’t know where the leak is.— Especially given the way all of this went down, it certainly appears as though the Green crew has simply resolved to move on from OU. But there’s still a good deal of mystery as to where and why this all went sideways. I know there are theories, and those theories may well be true. But there’s been no legitimate confirmation therein. If it’s indeed rooted in money, it leaves one to wonder why a player (and family) that loves OU would walk out the door despite getting all of what was requested.If it’s any consolation, sources within the Switzer Center remain optimistic that they will close the deal withon Friday, and multiple sources have reaffirmed that they see EPL as someone with the potential to play (and perhaps to start) as a true freshman.