ADVERTISEMENT

Cayden Green update (Wed 12:30pm)

Parker Thune

Parker Thune

Campus Legend
Gold Member
Apr 30, 2023
2,582
46,617
113

Based on numerous sourced calls tonight and this morning, I can give you all the following summary of where things stand.

— According to multiple sources, the family did finally talk to OU last night. Over the course of those conversations, I am told the Greens essentially communicated to OU that this decision had nothing to do with either their relationship with Bill Bedenbaugh, or the on-field development at Oklahoma. So 1) for those who insist on holding Bedenbaugh accountable for this loss, just keep that in mind, and 2) if it isn’t about Bedenbaugh, it all effectively points to one rationale for Green’s departure.

— I corresponded a bit further with Green himself last night, and this I am willing to pass along: in his own words, he said, “I just did what I felt was best for me, my mental state, and my family.” Obviously, that’s the epitome of a standard answer about a decision to enter the portal, but there you have it straight from the horse’s mouth, in case you were curious.

— I’m told the Sooners had previously accommodated Green with an NIL figure that not only met his requests, but actually valued him as a tackle and not a guard (obviously, tackles have a higher price point). What he wanted from OU monetarily, he was all set to receive.

— The Sooners are still actively trying to patch things up and get Green back in the fold, but I have no expectation that will happen. There is still a lack of clarity from the OU side as to exactly why the Green family became dissatisfied. And it’s hard to plug a proverbial leak when you don’t know where the leak is.

— Especially given the way all of this went down, it certainly appears as though the Green crew has simply resolved to move on from OU. But there’s still a good deal of mystery as to where and why this all went sideways. I know there are theories, and those theories may well be true. But there’s been no legitimate confirmation therein. If it’s indeed rooted in money, it leaves one to wonder why a player (and family) that loves OU would walk out the door despite getting all of what was requested.

If it’s any consolation, sources within the Switzer Center remain optimistic that they will close the deal with Eddy Pierre-Louis on Friday, and multiple sources have reaffirmed that they see EPL as someone with the potential to play (and perhaps to start) as a true freshman.
 
  • Like
  • Haha
  • Angry
Reactions: OUmason1, bmoddelm, OU Obsessed and 68 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brandon Drumm

DrummBeat: Intial note on Lole’s surprising flip to UT (UPDATE 12:55 PM)

Replies
40
Views
4K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Claypenn
C
Parker Thune

Four-star OL Darius Afalava shares the latest on his top schools and OV plans (W/ ADDITIONAL INTEL)

Replies
5
Views
1K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Parker Thune
Parker Thune
Brandon Drumm

DrummBeat: Transfer visit notes (UPDATE 8:01pm)

Replies
118
Views
13K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Ffgregston
F
Parker Thune

An update on 2026 DB target Evenson Malaska

Replies
6
Views
2K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Wee Willie T
Wee Willie T
Brandon Drumm

DrummBeat: Sooners’ staffers on the road | 2026 QB | 2027 QB note | 2025 and 2026 TE notes | More (12:10 PM)

Replies
50
Views
6K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
agreen39
agreen39
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today