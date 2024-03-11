4-Piece Nuggets: A quartet of Monday recruiting updates

Parker Thune
Campus Legend
Gold Member
-
- Apr 30, 2023
-
- 2,536
-
- 46,079
-
- 113
He will OV to Norman in June, per sources on the Oklahoma side. Emmett Jones is a bad man.
He has not yet been offered by the Sooners, but Bill Bedenbaugh has been building a relationship with Taylor — who owns eight FBS offers — for some time. If the offer does come, sources have indicated to me that this one could wrap up quickly.
OU has established very strong standing with Nick Evers’ little brother Drew, who is on track to be a blue-chipper when the class of 2026 rankings come out. All the same reasons the Evers family loved OU in Nick’s case are applicable to Drew’s recruitment, and Jeff Lebby was at the core of the issues that prompted Nick’s transfer. With Lebby no longer at Oklahoma, I would not be at all surprised if the Sooners ended up with Evers’ pledge, and this is a potential FutureCast I can see myself entering down the road.
On the flip side, I’m not feeling as strongly that the Sooners wind up with Legend Bey’s pledge, because the Sooner staff sees him as a wideout and he is beginning to feel a desire to play quarterback at the next level. TCU is the one school on his current offer sheet that has given him that option. If the whole conversation about position becomes a moot point and he decides he’s okay with playing receiver in the long run, I like OU’s chances. Emmett was Bey’s first offer and their relationship is rock solid. But he’s not a quarterback at Oklahoma, which throws a wrench in the calculus if the QB thing is what he sticks with. I’m also told OU is fading on fellow 2026 WR Brock Boyd, and has not really been in touch with the Southlake Carroll product of late.