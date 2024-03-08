Update on Christian Jones (Thu 8:40pm)

Just spoke to the four-star linebacker. As I reported back in January, he had an Oklahoma official scheduled for June 21, but he had made those plans while Ted Roof was still the linebackers coach at Oklahoma. Because there has since been a turnover on staff, those plans are in limbo. It doesn't seem that Oklahoma has really been pressing quite as hard here since Roof left, which I take as a clear indication thatandare a higher priority for the Sooners at this time. Our John Garcia reported earlier today that four-star Floridian 'backerhas an April visit lined up, and I can confirm he is another guy who is high on the board for Oklahoma at LB.Jones' recruitment is still wide open, and I would say his top three choices right now are Notre Dame, OU and Tennessee (in no particular order). Alabama is involved, although they haven't yet offered, and UCF is actually a strong consideration for an OV from Jones. His continued relationship with Roof is the driving force there. The inhibitor for Nebraska is, and will remain, their inability to get back to winning.I'll check in with Jones again before the end of the month and keep y'all updated.