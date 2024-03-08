ADVERTISEMENT

Update on Christian Jones (Thu 8:40pm)

Parker Thune

Parker Thune

Campus Legend
Gold Member
Apr 30, 2023
2,519
45,800
113

Just spoke to the four-star linebacker. As I reported back in January, he had an Oklahoma official scheduled for June 21, but he had made those plans while Ted Roof was still the linebackers coach at Oklahoma. Because there has since been a turnover on staff, those plans are in limbo. It doesn't seem that Oklahoma has really been pressing quite as hard here since Roof left, which I take as a clear indication that Dawson Merritt and Kamar Archie are a higher priority for the Sooners at this time. Our John Garcia reported earlier today that four-star Floridian 'backer Ty Jackson has an April visit lined up, and I can confirm he is another guy who is high on the board for Oklahoma at LB.

Jones' recruitment is still wide open, and I would say his top three choices right now are Notre Dame, OU and Tennessee (in no particular order). Alabama is involved, although they haven't yet offered, and UCF is actually a strong consideration for an OV from Jones. His continued relationship with Roof is the driving force there. The inhibitor for Nebraska is, and will remain, their inability to get back to winning.

I'll check in with Jones again before the end of the month and keep y'all updated.
 
  • Like
  • Wow
Reactions: Andrew5995, Chris_Patterson, SoonerSportsGal and 22 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Parker Thune

The latest on four-star LB Christian Jones, straight from the horse's mouth

Replies
1
Views
1K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
RecruitingAnalyst_National
R
Parker Thune

Note on a four-star LB (Wed 5:00pm)

Replies
8
Views
3K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Parker Thune
Parker Thune
Parker Thune

4-Piece Nuggets: Updates on Pietrzak, LB targets and more

Replies
13
Views
4K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Parker Thune
Parker Thune
stevorolo

Christian Thatcher, Mozee, etc.

Replies
8
Views
2K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
boomerzoober
B
Parker Thune

The latest on four-star LB Dawson Merritt

Replies
26
Views
4K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Chiefgelanta
Chiefgelanta
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today