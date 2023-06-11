Some late-night rapid OV notes (Sat 10:30pm)

Obviously, tomorrow is where the bulk of the movement will occur, but I’ve done some digging and picked up a few tidbits from the first full day of this weekend’s OV’s. Here’s what I’m hearing right now on several of the prospects in Norman.— On the Williams Nwaneri front, it sounds as though the Sooner staff has made a very strong impression with the elite defensive end. Some sources have even expressed optimism that OU could get Nwaneri committed by the time he leaves town. Color me quite skeptical of, at least for the moment, but the real-time returns are promising. This is still a five-star recruitment, and though I have never had any reasonto favor Oklahoma, I don’t feel that the storm will blow over in the span of a single weekend.— I was honestly surprised to hear that Oklahoma has made some pretty significant headway with Weston Davis. I’ve never counted on Davis being in OU’s 2024 class, but one source in particular told me that the Sooners have struck a resonant chord with the four-star offensive tackle this weekend. I’m interested to see how this situation progresses into tomorrow and beyond.— After checking with a couple sources, I’m feeling good enough about OU’s momentum with Zion Ragins to enter a FutureCast. I’m told Georgia is fading here, as is Tennessee, and Ragins brought his whole family with him to Norman for the visit. I didn’t have this one on my bingo card two weeks ago, but the Sooners have come roaring back to seize a lead for Ragins that I believe will hold up. Emmett Jones hasn’t taken long at all to rebound from the Bryant Wesco knockdown.— Due to a family matter, Jason Zandamela essentially shifted his entire official visit up one day, arriving in Norman on Thursday and departing this afternoon. I’m told the Sooners did some strong work with Zandamela, but it still feels like there is much to be decided here. I’m still a bit tentative about OU’s standing with the nasty interior lineman from the Sunshine State. On the other hand…— Things have gone swimmingly with Eddy Pierre-Louis, from the conversations I’ve had with sources about the four-star offensive guard. I’ll have to double back on this one tomorrow, but it sounds as though the Sooners may have jumped into the lead, a possibility that we floated earlier in the week based on the word from sources down in Florida.— On Brayden Platt, I’ve picked up the general vibe that he’s been comfortable in Norman throughout his visit, and one source actually told me that “it feels like he’s locked in” with Oklahoma. I’m taking it with a grain of salt, but OU has long been perceived as a top contender for the Yelm (Wash.) linebacker, and it should be a shock to no one if the Sooners come out of this weekend with an edge here.