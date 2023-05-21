Post-mortem on Xadavien Sims, and perspective on other elite DL prospects

— Look, we've already discussed the Sims fiasco from virtually every angle, and hopefully Brandon's post last night sheds some light on just how poorly managed it all was. That said, I've made this exhortation in several threads and I'll make it again here: please don't rush to make sweeping statements about the kid's character or his trainer's character. If it was the Oregon staff to whom Sims had been lying, there would hardly be a word said on this board about his integrity; to that point, Peyton Bowen misled Notre Dame for the better part of a year. It's all too easy to launch these types of attacks when the decision doesn't go in favor of your school. Oklahoma won't maintain a relationship with Sims, and there will be professional consequences as far as the Sooner staff's relationship with C4. This is the bed that Sims and his camp made, and they're the ones that'll have to lie down in it. So in sum, it does little good to pile on with ad-hominem sentiment. I know I'm preaching to plenty of deaf ears here, but I just dislike seeing names dragged through the mud in unbridled fashion. It's not civil and I don't think it's entirely fair. But on to business...



— I spoke with Sims one-on-one for nearly 20 minutes yesterday after his commitment, and one thing he told me certainly resonated.



He said, "David Stone's coming with me. He's gonna be a Duck."



I think an observation I made in my initial 2024 class prediction ought to be reaffirmed: "I don't reasonably expect a hit rate of more than 50-60 percent here. Brandon and I have a very good idea as to which players the Sooners are targeting heavily, and which players have reciprocated the love from the OU staff. I'm putting each one of these players into my initial prediction because I sincerely believe they'll end up at Oklahoma. However, this is recruiting, and things can (and do) change quickly and substantially."



The harsh reality, folks, is that high-end defensive linemen are oftentimes going to have massive dollar amounts thrown their way by schools in pursuit of their services. So while I can sit here on May 21 and express with confidence the belief that Stone and Will Nwaneri and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Nigel Smith are Oklahoma leans right now, I feel it can't be over-emphasized that the general fluidity of recruiting is heightened in the case of elite defensive line prospects. That's what makes Todd Bates' job so especially difficult, much more so than it was four or five years ago. If I've learned anything over the course of the last 10-12 months, it's that things can go sideways pretty instantaneously when money is on the table. For every PJ Adebawore, i.e., one who remains true to the culture at Oklahoma despite sweet whispers from other top programs, there will be a prospect (or a family member of said prospect) whose priorities get re-arranged when given assurances of imminent wealth.



— I spoke to a couple of sources on Stone after hearing that comment from Sims. We've long reported that Oklahoma is willing to go to bat on the NIL front with the five-star Del City native, and that won't change. But there also needs to be a healthy understanding that OU doesn't have a Phil Knight or a John Ruiz. Phil Knight's net worth is $45 billion. For one-tenth of 1 percent of that fortune, Oregon could easily go and buy the best recruiting class in the history of college football. Granted, that's not going to happen, but going forward, I think most everyone would be best served to approach any recruitment with an element of caution when an Oregon or a Miami is involved... and both of those schools are pursuing Stone. I'm not saying it's time to hit the panic button, but Sims' comment to me certainly put things into greater perspective. We can (and do) feel good about where the Sooners sit with the kid right now, but even so, nobody ought to take anything for granted with Stone until he puts pen to paper on signing day. There are simply too many things and too many people that could throw a wrench into the calculus.



— Many saw Nwaneri's social media post from Texas A&M yesterday and immediately went the "OH BOY HE'S BAG CHASING" route. I'd just remind everyone that he'd visited Texas A&M before, and the Aggies hadn't cracked his top 10. The visit was not planned until former Lee's Summit North wideout and Pitt State transfer Christian Carter picked up an A&M offer this past week. For reasons I can unpack further down the road, I don't foresee Jamar Mozee and the LSN crew ever sending one of their kids to Texas A&M out of high school. I'm truly not worried at all about the Aggies coming into play for Nwaneri. That said, I think it bears repeating that Nwaneri's last official visit before his decision will be his trip to Oregon on Sept. 23. You're perfectly justified in any apprehensions that stem from that reality. I'll continue to profess that I truly don't think Nwaneri is the type of kid that's going to follow the money, but I've been wrong before. Seven figures will turn just about anybody's head, and for a player of Nwaneri's caliber, I wouldn't be shocked if he's got offers in that range when all is said and done. And from a purely speculative standpoint, I can see a world in which Oregon is even more of a threat than Tennessee down the line.



— I think that despite the recent buzz for Georgia, the Sooners still have the best shot at Jonah-Ajonye, especially given the presence of the S.O.U.L. Mission. That moved the needle in a big way for the Houston-area stud. Official visits will likely decide this race in an ultimate sense, but I have it on pretty good authority from multiple sources that while at the spring game, JJA gave the OU staff every indication that he would eventually be a Sooner. That's not to say that things can't change or haven't already changed to an extent, but when he returns to Norman on June 16, expect the staff to remind him of all the reasons he's fallen in love with Oklahoma.



— None of this is intended to cause alarm or herald doom (or to pump sunshine), but emotions are understandably running high right now, and I figured some contemplative insight would be a welcome change of pace. The fact is that Oklahoma needs elite defensive line play to be competitive at the point of attack in the SEC, and you simply don't find true trench warriors in the transfer portal. This is a pivotal class for OU and for Bates. Sims doesn't make or break that class, but with the Durant (Okla.) blue-chipper off the Sooners' board for good, the recruitments of Stone, Jonah-Ajonye and Dominick McKinley do become all the more crucial. The final point I'll make is that any individual in Bates' shoes would be dealing with the challenges he's encountered thus far on the recruiting trail. You all will see what you choose to see, but I am firmly of the opinion that none of this highlights inadequacy on Bates' part. Given the juxtaposition of NIL and the Sooners' less-than-stellar defensive reputation over the last decade, DL recruiting is more of an Oklahoma problem than a Bates problem right now. And it's likely going to take one big, big fish like Stone to reverse the unfavorable trends.