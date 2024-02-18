OU Upsets #9 Tennessee in Extra Innings

After dropping the season opener yesterday to Oregon, Skip Johnson and the Sooners bounced back with a 5-1 extra inning win over #9 Tennessee.



Texas Tech transfer Brendan Girton started on the bump for the Sooners. He got off to a bumpy start, allowing Tennessee to load the bases in the first inning. However, he was able to work out of that jam without allowing any runs. He pitched 4 innings, giving up 3 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, and had 9 strikeouts.



The Sooners got the scoring started in the top of the 4th. Easton Carmichael lead that inning off with a double against Tennessee starting pitcher, Drew Beam. Carmichael then scored on a one-out RBI singe from Rocco Garza-Gongora to make the score 1-0.



Tennessee quickly responded with a Solo HR from Dylan Dreiling to tie the game at one a piece in the bottom of the 4th. Brendan Girton finished the 4th inning, but did not come back out for the 5th. He was replaced by Kyson Witherspoon.



Tennessee started Drew Beam went 5 2/3 innings and was replaced by Marcus Phillips.



In the top of the 7th, the Sooners had runners on 1st and 2nd with no outs. Jaxon Willits came up and attempted a sacrifice bunt. His bunt attempt was caught by Tennessee pitcher Chris Stamos on a diving effort. Both of the Sooner runners failed to get back to their bases in time, so the Volunteers were able to turn a triple play.



After walking two in the bottom of the 9th, Kyson Witherspoon was taken out of the game. He pitched 4 1/3 innings where he gave up 3 walks, 3 hits, gave up zero runs, and struck out 4 Volunteer hitters. Skip Johnson turned to Missouri State transfer, Ryan Lambert to finish the 9th. He retired two hitters in a row to send the game to extra innings.



After struggling all weekend, the Sooner bats woke up when they needed it the most. They started the top of the 10th with back to back walks, which were drawn by Jaxon Willits and Jackson Nicklaus. John Spikerman came up clutch with an RBI double that scored Willits to give the Sooners a 2-1 lead. Easton Carmichael followed that up with an RBI single that scored Nicklaus to make the score 3-1. The clutch hits continued with a two-out two-run single from Rocco Garza-Gongora to stretch the lead to 5-1. Ryan Lambert closed out the game in the bottom of the 10th to give the Sooners their first win of the season.



The Sooners will face Nebraska tomorrow morning at 10:30 am. Jamie Hitt will start.