ADVERTISEMENT

Notes on a top 2025 DE target (Sat 8:35am)

Parker Thune

Parker Thune

Campus Legend
Gold Member
Apr 30, 2023
2,632
47,140
113

As I mentioned on the board yesterday, I made the trek out to Wagoner (Okla.) last night to watch three-star 2025 DE Alex Shieldnight. What I can tell you off the bat is that this is not a kid who's expected to stay a three-star, and there's a reason the Sooners have made him a high priority. Wagoner defeated Grove 35-14 last night, and there was little doubt who the MVP of the evening was. Offensively, Shieldnight snagged six catches for 116 yards and was on the receiving end of a two-point conversion. Defensively, he lived in the backfield, notching four TFL's, a sack and an absurd amount of quarterback hurries. Generally, when I go and watch defensive ends on Fridays, it's a good night if they penetrate the backfield five or six times. There might have been five or six times all evening where Shieldnight wasn't in the backfield, either helping to blow up the run or putting heat on the passer. He's not very tall (I'd put him at 6-foot-2 and even that might be a bit generous), but he's mean in the trenches and his motor quite literally runs nonstop. Throughout a grueling and fast-paced first half, Shieldnight missed all of one snap while playing (and starring) on both offense and defense. By night's end, he was sucking air and completely saturated with sweat, but I hadn't seen the kid mail it in for a single play.

At the conclusion of the game, I spoke with Shieldnight, and he essentially confirmed what we've already reported: this is an Oklahoma/Arkansas battle in the race for his commitment. He wants to play in the SEC and he doesn't want to go far from home, making OU and Arkansas the two most naturally viable options. He'll be in Fayetteville today, and he'll be in Norman on Sept. 30 to watch the Sooners take on Iowa State. Given that this is a low-drama kid (a valedictorian too, I might add) who knows exactly what he wants, I wouldn't think a decision will take too long. I give OU the leg up, but I'll wait to enter a FutureCast until we see how this pair of visits goes. I'll add that Shieldnight was incredibly appreciative of Miguel Chavis' presence last night, and the hard-nosed DE certainly put on a show for the Sooners' charismatic assistant coach.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: TurfBurglar, CVSooner209, jesserowland and 84 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Parker Thune

An update on 2026 DE target Hunter Higgins, for whom my FutureCast favors OU

Replies
7
Views
2K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
stevorolo
stevorolo
Parker Thune

Note on the Sooners' top 2025 target at TE

Replies
58
Views
5K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
RogueSooner3
RogueSooner3
Parker Thune

Update on a four-star DE target (Mon 7:05pm)

Replies
23
Views
3K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Kbwitme
K
Parker Thune

Calling my shot on the Sooners' third DE in the class (Mon 5:30pm)

Replies
90
Views
7K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
probably_not
P
Brandon Drumm

DrummBeat: Sooners’ staffers on the road | 2026 QB | 2027 QB note | 2025 and 2026 TE notes | More (12:10 PM)

Replies
50
Views
6K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
agreen39
agreen39
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today