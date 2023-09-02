ADVERTISEMENT

Note on four-star safety target (Fri 10:35pm)

I was up in Junction City tonight, as was Oklahoma safeties coach Brandon Hall, to watch four-star ATH Michael Boganowski. The state of Kansas’ No. 1 overall prospect, Boganowski finished with 21 tackles and a pair of touchdown receptions on the evening.

I asked him after the game what he feels like he still needs to see in order to make a decision between Oklahoma and Kansas State. His response was, “Really just a game day at OU. I’ve never been before. I’ve been to the spring game, but never on a game day in the fall.”

He’ll get that opportunity tomorrow, as he and his family will be in attendance for the Sooners’ season opener. In speaking with several Junction City sources today, I do sense a general OU vibe here. That said, there is still a layer of uncertainty that shrouds this recruitment, as no one — even among those closest to Boganowski — feels completely sure of what the dynamic athlete is going to do. But his trip to Norman tomorrow will be his eighth total visit to Oklahoma. It’s one thing to take that many visits to a school 15 minutes down the road like Kansas State; it’s another thing to take that many visits to a school four hours away.

I still like OU, and I do think there’s a chance tomorrow is a decisive juncture in Boganowski’s recruitment. I also believe that especially after tonight, he’s got a chance to crack the Rivals250 down the line. I see a little Sammy Omosigho in him and a little Erik McCarty in him, but his most exact OU player comparison is probably Robert Spears-Jennings.
 
