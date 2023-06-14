Late-night note on priority OL target (Tue 10:05pm)

Finally caught up withregarding his official visit this past weekend, and he came away quite impressed with everything that OU presented to him. Though he admitted his first OV experience was a bit of a blur, Brix did tell me he bonded well withand, and that the Sooners put plenty of emphasis on Bill Bedenbaugh's track record of developing offensive linemen into NFL players. He walked away especially complimentary of Hawkins, whose demeanor and genuine nature stood out to Brix throughout the weekend. I can add that Hawkins went into the visit with Brix on his shortlist of players to hard-sell, and it sounds as though that mission was as successful as anyone could have hoped (short of an on-the-spot commitment to OU, obviously).Next up for the four-star tackle is a weekend trip to Kansas State, followed by a midweek OV with Alabama and a final official to Nebraska on June 23. I remain convinced that the Sooners definitely have the edge here, and they'll be tough to supplant in this race. Brix himself certainly gave the indication that Oklahoma is the school recruiting him the hardest at the moment.One final noteworthy detail: the Sooners hadhost Brix. Why does that matter? Well, Sexton has some impressive history as a host. Each of the three previous visitors he's hosted (and) all ended up at Oklahoma. Furthermore, it's not hard to see plenty of striking parallels in Sexton and Brix's respective backgrounds and character. As a matter of fact, I had actually mentioned to a source in a text last week that if OU had anybody but Sexton host Brix, they were doing it wrong. Much like Brix, Sexton is a country strong kid with deep-rooted faith and a close-knit family dynamic. Both individuals are old souls who have pretty traditional, even anachronistic, interests and personalities. Having Sexton paired with Brix over the weekend was the Sooners' best play, and now they'll have to hope it culminates in a commitment once his official visit circuit is complete.Brix is the No. 151 prospect in the nation with today's update to the Rivals250.