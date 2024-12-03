this is who I've heard from so far. Responses that come in later will be added.



Elijah Thomas: "We already have a strong run game, so I think it’ll be really good for the pass game, and a mixture of both will be unstoppable."



Johnathan Hatton: "I don’t know a lot about him, but from what I’ve heard, he has exactly what fits OU current roster with the QB and WR position, for sure."



Owen Hollenbeck: "I haven’t met Coach Arbuckle yet. Looking forward to working with him and doing amazing things."



Ryder Mix: “I think it’s a great hire, and I’m looking forward to getting to meet him.”