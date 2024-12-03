ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting I reached out to commits about the Arbuckle hire and...

Zach Libby

Zach Libby

Staff
Apr 10, 2022
this is who I've heard from so far. Responses that come in later will be added.

Elijah Thomas: "We already have a strong run game, so I think it’ll be really good for the pass game, and a mixture of both will be unstoppable."

Johnathan Hatton: "I don’t know a lot about him, but from what I’ve heard, he has exactly what fits OU current roster with the QB and WR position, for sure."

Owen Hollenbeck: "I haven’t met Coach Arbuckle yet. Looking forward to working with him and doing amazing things."

Ryder Mix: “I think it’s a great hire, and I’m looking forward to getting to meet him.”
 
Last edited:
Latest posts

