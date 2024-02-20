Hoops: Team and Injury notes (Tue 3:15pm)

- I've had the opportunity to connect with several sources since my initial report on John Hugley. These sources have confirmed the nature of the injury. Additionally, it has been indicated that Hugley's injury will likely require surgery at some point. However, there is a possibility that Hugley might choose to tough it out and delay the surgery until after the season. As of now, it would be surprising to see him on the court anytime soon. I will provide updates as more information becomes available.



- It was encouraging to see Rivaldo Soares going through warmups on Saturday, even though it became apparent he could not play. The upcoming bye week becomes crucial in this context. If Oklahoma was to have a mid-week game, the likelihood of Soares being able to participate would be low. However, with a week off, those chances increase. If Soares can reach around 80%, I believe he will give it a go. The nature of the game, being a must-win for the Sooners, enhances the likelihood of Soares playing. Designating Soares as "Probable" for the upcoming game is reasonable. If all progresses positively, he will take the court, albeit possibly not at full strength.



- Many have been asking, "Why is Kaden Cooper not playing?" I was among those advocating for his inclusion after the second conference game. However, upon delving deeper into the reasons behind his absence from the court, it appears safe to say that he is probably not ready yet. This is not a critique of Cooper; most true freshmen typically face challenges adjusting to the competitiveness of the Big 12. While Cooper may have been highly rated, that doesn't necessarily translate to immediate readiness for play as a true freshman. In comparison, Maks Klanjscek brings considerable experience, albeit not at this level, but it surpasses Cooper's current level. Although Cooper possesses exceptional athleticism, he does not match Klanjscek in shooting ability. At this point, I wouldn't expect Cooper to provide any valuable minutes this season.