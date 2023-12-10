Hoops notes: Quick note on Oswin Erhunmwunse and a 2025 target dishes on Oklahoma's impressive start

- As you guys know, top-20 prospecttook his OV to Oklahoma this past week. Heading into the visit, Oswin really wanted to learn about Oklahoma's style of play and how it fits his game. After watching the Sooners take down Providence he said, "I feel the style of play definitely fits mine." Style of play and how compatible it is with the player is a huge factor, especially with bigs. Oswin is looking to commit in January and he will take an OV to Providence on the 21st of this month. And yes, a reclassification into the 2024 class is on the table for Oswin. Not saying that is going to happen, but it is 100% a possibility. I'd dub Oklahoma and Providence as the top two schools in his recruitment. For what it’s worth, the Oklahoma staff came away from the visit feeling good.- 2025 Fhas been impressed with Oklahoma's start to the season as he told me, "Oklahoma still moving forward. Love the start of the year." Polk has stated Oklahoma is in his top-3 and they continue to move up.