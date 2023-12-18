Hoops notes: Oswin Erhunmwunse note, OU taking notice in a rising prospect, and more (Update Mon 10:40pm)

- As you are aware,is scheduled to visit Providence this week. As previously mentioned, Erhunmwunse is contemplating a reclassification. Should he decide to proceed with that, the likelihood of early playing time seems less favorable at Oklahoma, given the potential return of Sam Godwin and John Hugley next season. In contrast, Providence could entice him with the prospect of contributing as a freshman. While this may not be a decisive factor in Erhunmwunse's recruitment, it is certainly a consideration worth pondering. Another factor working in Providence's favor is its proximity to Erhunmwunse's home, facilitating multiple visits in a month. The competition between the two options remains closely contested, and I am eager to catch up with Oswin after his visit to Providence. At present, there is no unequivocal frontrunner.Update 10:40 PM: Following a text exchange with a Providence contact, it appears apparent that Providence is currently in a position where the outcome is theirs to lose.- On a more positive note, during the summer, Oklahoma initiated contact witha guard hailing from Springdale, Arkansas. Muldrew, who plays for Team Griffin alongside several other Oklahoma targets, has made a spectacular start to his junior season. Having observed multiple games of Springdale Har-Ber, I have consistently been impressed by Muldrew's exceptional skills. He stands out as one of the best and is arguably underrated.In a recent conversation with a scout who has closely followed Muldrew's performances this season, the scout commented, "Muldrew excels in high-energy and high-pressure situations. His shooting ability boasts unbelievable range, making him a threat as soon as he crosses the half-court line. Serving as an upperclassmen PG this season, he effectively keeps his teammates focused on the game plan. His speed is formidable, making it nearly impossible to defend him without resorting to fouls. Whether shooting from beyond the arc or executing a dribble drive, he maintains an aggressive attacking style."Oklahoma's coaching staff has taken note of Muldrew's outstanding performance this season. Muldrew mentioned that Oklahoma has reestablished contact with him, stating, "They are supposed to come down here soon." Notably, Oklahoma has yet to extend an offer to a point guard in the 2025 class, and Muldrew could potentially be the first recipient.stands out as one of the premier players in the state of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma City native has visited Oklahoma, Texas, and a few other schools, with upcoming visits planned to Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. The coaching staff at Oklahoma has maintained consistent communication with Rayfield, as indicated by a source close to him who mentioned, "The coaches have been excellent, engaging with him on a weekly basis." Rayfield is undeniably a name worth keeping a close eye on.