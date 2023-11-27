ADVERTISEMENT

Hoops note: Rivals top-20 prospect visiting next week (Update Monday 7:30pm)

Brody Lusk

Brody Lusk

Bentonville, AR

- The 16th ranked prospect in the country, Oswin Erhunmwunse confirmed to me he will be visiting Oklahoma from December 4th-6th. Oswin will make the trip from Connecticut to Norman to see the Sooners play against Providence on Tuesday the 5th. When asked about what he is looking for on the visit, he said, "More about the team and their style of basketball and how it fits to my style." It's primarily an Oklahoma vs Creighton battle for his services.

I will have updates following the visit.

Update 7:30

Erhunmwunse will visit Providence this weekend. I would put the Friars third on the list, they’ll get him this weekend but he will be in Norman to watch the two teams play. Makes that game even bigger for OU.
 
